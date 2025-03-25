After David Tennant Addressed Playing 'Absolutely Inexcusable' Bad Guys Like Jessica Jones' Kilgrave, I Need To See Him Back In The MCU
Kilgrave still gives me chills.
The 2025 TV schedule is a bit of a renaissance for the heroes and villains of the Marvel shows that originated over on Netflix. Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal have all returned to the small screen with Daredevil: Born Again, and rumor has it that The Defenders could get back together. That would mean Krysten Ritter reprising her role as Jessica Jones for the first time since 2018, and it's hard to think about a possible return without flashing back to David Tennant's terrifyingly excellent performance as Kilgrave. The Doctor Who alum spoke about playing the villain, and his comments make me want him back in the MCU.
David Tennant attended Fan Expo Cleveland and addressed playing the Purple Man to a standing-room-only ballroom of fans, myself included. He explained why he never thought Jessica Jones went too far with Kilgrave, sharing:
I'm personally on the record as considering Kilgrave with his use of his mind control powers to be the scariest villain of the MCU, even though he's certainly not on the scale of an Avengers-level threat like Thanos or Ultron. A lot of that goes down to Tennant's performance, which particularly struck me back in the day when I'd mostly known him prior to Jessica Jones for playing the Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who. Ten may have had his faults as an alien time traveler, but the Doctor certainly was no Kilgrave!
Until quite recently, I'd always been conflicted about whether or not I'd want to see Kilgrave again, going back to when the Jessica Jones Season 2 trailer confirmed Tennant would be back. I wouldn't want Jessica to have to deal with the trauma of having Kilgrave in her life in any way, shape, or form, but I also think that Krysten Ritter and David Tennant are fantastic together.
The actor went on to help sell me on now seeing Kilgrave again in the MCU if The Defenders do get a second shot to stream for fans with a Disney+ subscription:
David Tennant clearly wasn't justifying Kilgrave's actions, but just pointed out that the character is that much more interesting for having the motivation he does instead of just causing carnage for the sake of it. Just because Kilgrave didn't see him as a villain doesn't mean the rest of us had to feel the same way, including the man bringing him to life for fans with a Netflix subscription, well before the streamer's Marvel TV library moved to Disney+.
The Good Omens co-lead went on to share that he didn't go full method behind the scenes of Jessica Jones to separate himself from the rest of the cast, saying:
Jessica Jones did ultimately defeat Kilgrave, so I don't think anybody could disagree with Tennant's statement that she's "quite fierce." That didn't mean that the character could just shake off what Kilgrave put her through, as we saw in her second season. If the stars align for The Defenders to come back in some form or other, it'd be great to see Kilgrave more as somebody haunting Jessica in absentia rather than returned to life somehow. Krysten Ritter's character has certainly been through enough, but I have no doubt that she'd crush those interactions as an actress.
Given that it wasn't that long ago that Krysten Ritter said she was "ready" to return as Jessica Jones and Daredevil: Born Again is generating all sorts of buzz, the odds seem better than they've been in a long time that we could see her again. The question of whether we could ever see David Tennant again as Kilgrave – whether resurrected, via flashback, or via hallucination/dream sequence – is harder to answer.
For now, you can always revisit both seasons of Jessica Jones streaming on Disney+, and check out Daredevil: Born Again to revisit the corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that started out on Netflix.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
