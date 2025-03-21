As Reports Swirl Around The Defenders Returning To The MCU, There’s Another Team I’d Love To See Make A Comeback

The long-awaited Daredevil: Born Again is receiving considerable praise amid its run on the 2025 TV schedule. It’s well written, strongly acted and effectively choreographed. But something else Disney+ subscription holders seem to appreciate is that it feels in sync with the former Marvel/Netflix shows. Now that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is back and kicking butt, there have been rumors that his fellow Defenders could re-enter the fray as well. I like the thought of that, but I’d also like to see another superhero team return at some point.

(Image credit: Marvel Television)

Which Group Of Heroes Would I Love To See Brought Back To The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Various teams have been introduced within live-action Marvel productions – both on TV and in film – including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and even Phil Coulson’s squad of spies from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. I’d argue, however, that there’s one particular bunch that doesn’t get talked about all that often these days – the Runaways. Yes, that’s right, the teen heroes who headlined a three-season show (which is streamable on Disney+).

For those who don’t remember, the well-reviewed Runaways – based on the hit comic book series from Brian K. Vaughn and Adrian Alphona – debuted on Hulu in 2017. Like its source material, the coming-of-age series focuses on six estranged friends who are thrown back together after learning that their parents are part of an evil organization known as Pride. Ultimately, the kids rebel against their folks and end up on the run. Along the way, they learn that they possess extraordinary skills and abilities.

Showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage made some changes to the source material, but overall, what they crafted was a fun teen show filled with a healthy balance of action, drama and humor. The show ended in late 2019, and all six of the principal characters were alive by the events of the series finale.

(Image credit: ABC Signature Studios)

Why I Would Like To See The Runaways Return?

On a basic level, I just really enjoy the characters that make up the young team as well as their personal dynamics. Alex Wilder, Nico Minoru, Chase Stein, Karolina Dean, Gert Yorkes and Molly Hayes Hernandez are all entertaining and layered characters, in my book. Not only that, but the actors who played them were impeccable in the roles. Whether or not all six of them would be open to returning for an upcoming Marvel TV show or movie is unclear, of course. Still, it’s fun to think about.

What makes that fantasy even more exciting is the notion that the characters could finally interact with the MCU proper, as they most existed in their own corner of the franchise during the show's run. The only exception was the cool crossover with Cloak & Dagger (another show with quality characters that should return.)

Going off that, it’d also be cool to see the teens cross paths with power players in the expansive universe. What’s more is that the Multiverse Saga has ushered in a new wave of diverse, young MCU heroes, with whom the California-based Runaways would mesh perfectly. Just imagine them rubbing shoulders with a fully formed Young Avengers team that features the likes of Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, Riri Williams and more.

(Image credit: Marvel, Disney)

What’s Going On With The Defenders’ Potential Reformation?

Marvel is unsurprisingly remaining coy when it comes to possibly bringing back Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist to join Daredevil. Brad Winderbaum, the head of the company’s TV and streaming branch, did recently reveal to EW that he and his collaborators are “very much exploring” possibilities for the characters. Not only that but, during the past few years, Krysten Ritter (who played Jones) and Mike Colter (who played Cage) have expressed interest in reprising their roles.

So it seems there’s hope for the MCU’s street-level heroes to come together once more. However, I’d just hope that the Runaways are at least given some consideration, considering they’re such great characters who could contribute even more if they’re truly thrust into the larger universe.