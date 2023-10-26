DC Fan Art Transforms Game Of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer Into Poison Ivy

DC has had a wild few years in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. The DCEU as we know it is expected to end with Aquman 2, as new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a new shared universe. As such, fans are wondering which actors might play major heroes and villains in the new franchise. And some epic DC fan art has transformed Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer into Poison Ivy.

The 41 year-old starred as Margaery Tyrell (my personal favorite character) in Game of Thrones for years, with Dormer also playing a role in the final Hunger Games movies . Some fans want to see her return to genre work, specifically as the iconic Batman villain Poison Ivy. Fan art on Instagram showed what she might look like as that plant based metahuman, check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? It looks like Natalie Dormer would really be able to pull off Poison Ivy’s look if she was cast in an upcoming DC movie . It’s unclear how that villain will be utilized in the new DC Universe, but hopefully Gunn and Safran will share more of their plans for the future. Fingers crossed that happens sooner rather than later.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of artist Steven Defendini, who has thousands of followers on Instagram thanks to his comic book-focused content. That includes iconic characters from both DC and Marvel lore. And as fans wait for information regarding what’s coming next in the DCU, this type of fan art will likely become more common.

The first chapter of the new DC universe is titled Gods and Monsters , and will include a number of live-action and animated projects. Information is still fairly limited, but Batman lore is definitely going to be featured in The Brave and The Bold , which will focus on Batman and his son Damian Wayne/Robin. It’s unclear what villain they’ll be facing, so maybe Ivy will somehow factor into the action. Hopefully with Dormer playing the role.

Of course, there are also plenty of DC fans who want to see Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn’s romance play out on the big screen. Margot Robbie previously expressed interest in telling the Harley/Ivy story, but it’s unclear if she’ll still be playing her signature role in the new DCU. For now that relationship is being explored in the Harley Quinn animated series.