Warner Bros. has been making some serious swings within the DC Extended Universe over the past few years. But 2022 looks like it' s going to be one of the franchise's biggest, with a number of highly anticipated upcoming DC movies coming to theaters. And DC just dropped a ton of new Aquaman, Black Adam And The Flash footage in 2022 Video.

Warner Bros. is starting off the superheroic year strong with The Batman, which is set outside of the main DCEU timeline. But fans are also eager to see the first footage of movies like Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Luckily that's exactly what came in the video seen above, which debuts the Justice Society of America.

The above clip opens with some footage that we've seen in The Batman, before pivoting to the more mysterious projects arriving later this year. Fans will no doubt be thrilled to see our clearest look of The Rock as Black Adam's title character, including some of his backstory. He's followed by new clips of both Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller as Aquaman and The Flash respectively.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Perhaps the most new footage came from Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited movie Black Adam. Because aside from footage of the titular villain, we were also introduced to the heroes he'll be battling throughout the movie's runtime. The video features brief glimpses of Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. We'll just have to wait and see how their respective powers factor into the upcoming blockbuster's action sequences.

Of course, Black Adam wasn't the only movie that treated the hardcore DC fans to some thrilling new footage. Audiences can't wait to see the multiversal action of Ezra Miller's The Flash, which will also feature a handful of other superheroes. This includes the return of Micheal Keaton and Ben Affleck, who weren't included in the 2022 teaser clip.

We see Ezra Miller's speedster in a few intriguing locations throughout this video. For one, we see him seemingly turning on the power of the Batcave. Another clip shows him outside of a house-- likely in the alternate reality where his mother survived. Barry reaches out to a woman, with Flashpoint fans definitely able to do the math.

As for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the footage is a bit more limited. This is presumably because the project only wrapped filming recently. Still, what we're shown is intriguing. For one, Jason Momoa is shown in the character's golden armor sitting on the throne of Atlantis. We're also shown him in his new black suit, both of which look totally badass on the Game of Thrones alum.

Clearly Warner Bros. has big things in store this year for comic book fans. The Batman will get the ball rolling on March 4th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.