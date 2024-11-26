DCU's Lanterns Writer Tom King Can't Say Much About The Starring Green Lanterns, But What He Did Say Has Me Psyched

With just days to go until Creature Commandos premieres to those signed up with a Max subscription, followed by Peacemaker Season 2 debuting on the 2025 TV schedule next August, the next upcoming DC TV show will be Lanterns, the DC Universe’s Green Lantern-focused series. The project has made major progress over the last few months, including casting Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and hiring Aaron Pierre to play John Stewart. While writer Tom King can’t say much about these versions of the characters, what he did have to say about Lanterns have me more psyched for the show.

King, who has an extensive catalog of DC Comics comic book-writing bonafides and was once working on the scanned New Gods movie with filmmaker Ava DuVernay, is writing Lanterns with Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof and Ozark’s Chris Mundy, the latter of whom is serving as showrunner. Here’s what King had to say when ComicBookMovie brought up Chandler and Pierre’s recent castings:

I mean, I would say I’m over the moon but that’s not far enough for a Lantern. I guess I’m over Oa? That’s pretty far. You should see these two together. They have amazing chemistry and I couldn’t be more excited. I’m not allowed to say anything except that I can say it’s awesome! We’ve got the perfect cast. When you look at Kyle, you see someone who used to fly jetplanes and embodies Hal. When you look at Aaron, his heart, his soul, and his strength are so John Stewart. He’s so perfect. It’s going to be great.

I was already pleased when I heard Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre would be leading Lanterns, but to hear Tom King say how well these two fit into the Hal Jordan and John Stewart roles gets me even more jazzed to see them perform the roles. Admittedly, I am still concerned that these are the only two established DC Comics characters who have been announced for Lanterns so far, but I’ve never had any concern about Chandler and Pierre playing Hal and John. King’s comments only strengthen that belief, making me all the more eager to see footage of those two playing the characters.

Lanterns will follow the two protectors of Sector 2814 investigating a murder in the American heartland, and this mystery will lead into the DC Universe’s main storyline. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre are joined in Lanterns by Kelly McDonald, Garrett Dillahunt and Poorna Jagannathan. Filming is expected to take place in Atlanta, Georgia from next January to June, and James Gunn, who co-runs DC Studios with Peter Safran, has said it will be released sometime in 2026, just like the upcoming DC movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Lanterns' progress. In addition to the aforementioned TV shows, there's also Superman to look forward to, which opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.