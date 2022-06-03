Dwayne Johnson Hypes Up Black Adam’s Upcoming Trailer With New Photo Of His Hulking DC Villain

The DC Extended Universe has had some peaks and valleys, but moviegoers are psyched about the projects coming to both theaters and HBO Max. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies is Black Adam, which is actually the next blockbuster to be released. And Dwayne Johnson is hyping up the movie’s upcoming trailer with a new photo of his hulking title character.

The Rock has been attached to Black Adam for years, as the project languished in development hell. But the movie is finally in the can (although it just faced another delay ), and Dwayne Johnson has been consistently teasing just how powerful his title character will be in the DCEU. The movie’s first full trailer will arrive in just a few days, with the accomplished multihyphenate helping to buoy excitement over on Instagram . Check it out for yourself below,

Is it June 8th yet? Because while Black Adam has revealed some limited footage at events like CinemaCon and in DC’s previously released 2022 mega trailer, fans are eager to fully immerse themselves in the upcoming blockbuster from director Jaume Collet-Serra. After all, The Rock has been teasing just how massively powerful his villain is. And we’ll get to see these powers come to life as he battles an entire team of heroes.

Dwayne Johnson shared this tease for Black Adam’s first full trailer over on his personal Instagram account. He’s got an insane 319 million followers on the social media platform, where he regularly promotes his upcoming movie projects. And with his DC debut just a few months away from theaters, smart money says we’re going to get a ton of Black Adam content moving forward.



From the looks of it, Dwayne Johnson is going to be a total badass when he finally appears in Black Adam, before eventually crossing over with Zachary Levi’s Shazam. The Rock stayed in killer shape to play the DC villain, maintaining it through the movie’s recent reshoots . And from the looks of it, that hard work is really going to pay off for the wrestler turned actor.

As previously mentioned, there was some limited footage from Black Adam included in DC’s 2022 mega trailer. While the movies were all pushed back (and Flash won’t arrive until 2023), we can see content from Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming blockbuster. This includes the appearance of both his title character and the Justice Society of America. Check it out for yourself below,

As previously mentioned, Black Adam will see The Rock face off against a team of heroes with the JSA. Said team is made up of Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate , Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone. With each of these heroes having a unique set of powers, it should presumably make the action from the upcoming DC flick all the more dynamic.