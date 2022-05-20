Dwayne Johnson Shares Black Adam Reshoots Video, And It Looks Like His Back Muscles Are Going To Bust Outta That Suit

Warner Bros. has been on a roll with its superhero content lately, with projects set both within and outside of the DC Extended Universe . The next upcoming DC movie is Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam, which will star The Rock in the title role. Dwayne Johnson shared a Black Adam reshoots video, and it looks like his back muscles are going to bust outta that suit.

Dwayne Johnson is known for bringing a hulking physicality to his roles, dating back to his days as a professional wrestler. He’s been hard at work for Black Adam reshoots, sharing images from the se t that show just how massive he looks in his character's costume. He recently continued this trend on Instagram , with a video that shows off his impressive back muscles. Check it out for yourself below,

I mean, can this guy get any more massive? I’m not sure what his Black Adam costume is made of, but Dwayne Johnson is so jacked that I wouldn't be surprised if he’s ripped a few holes in them throughout filming the DC blockbuster. Smart money says there are a number of different versions of the suit, just in case.

Dwayne Johnson’s set video was shared to his whopping 316 million followers on Instagram. While the word “reshoots” might be triggering for fans who saw Justice League totally changed back in 2017, but this type of additional photography is commonplace for blockbusters– especially comic book movies. And the folks involved in Black Adam seem to be taking special care with the upcoming blockbuster.

The Rock has been attached to Black Adam for a number of years, as the project sat in development hell. As such, his upcoming entrance into the DCEU has been a long time coming. But anticipation for the villain-centric blockbuster is still high, with moviegoers eager to see the title character do battle with the Justice Society of America .

Obviously Dwayne Johnson is someone who cares deeply about physical fitness, often sharing updates about his various projects from the gym. The 50 year-old multi hyphenate has revealed just how hard he works out while filming, so that he can maintain the same ripped appearance throughout Black Adam’s mysterious runtime. It certainly looks like that effort is paying off in the various images from the set.

Unfortunately for fans who are eager to finally see The Rock in the DCEU, Black Adam recently faced yet another delay . The movie was pushed back a few months, and is now expected to arrive in the fall rather than the summer. Producer Hiram Garcia revealed that the reasoning behind the move is to give the VFX team adequate time to finish the movie’s extensive CGI. Although I have to wonder how much reshoots also contributed to this decision.