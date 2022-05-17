Exclusive Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem In The Multiverse Clip Shows Off The Titans’ New Entertainment System

While the main characters of Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls have crossed over before before in the former series, now these two corners of DC media are colliding in a movie. Fans young and old will be able to pick up Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem In The Multiverse starting next week, and ahead of its release on home media, CinemaBlend has an exclusive clip showing off the Teen Titans getting into some of their usual brand of shenanigans, this time revolving around their new entertainment system.

Anyone familiar with the popular and milestone-hitting Teen Titans Go! know that these versions of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg love to watch TV, but every TV needs to be set up the proper way. Well, the quintet of superheroes, who made their theatrical debut back in 2018’s Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, have that problem solved, having found an entertainment system for Titans Tower… and by found, I mean they fished it out of the trash. Alright, as you see in the clip, clearly this TV setup has seen better days, but the Titans’ overwhelming positivity means it looks perfect in their eyes. Well, almost perfect, because one of the system’s stands breaks, leaving the whole setup askew.

Fortunately, the young heroes find just the fix with some kind of pink gem sitting in the middle of the room. Using that as a wedge, the entertainment system is back to being straightened… sort of. But wait, what is that pink gem exactly, and why do the Titans have it? Clearly they don’t know about why it’s in their superhero hangout, as its only purpose in their mind is to fix this TV situation. No spoilers here for those who want to go into Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem In The Multiverse as fresh as possible, but here’s a hint: the gem is connected to the DC Super Hero Girls, who’ve been on TV since 2019.

As far as the voice cast for this newest entry in the DC movies slate goes, most of your favorites from Teen Titans Go! and DC Super Hero Girls are back for this special crossover. The lineup of talent includes Scott Menville as Robin, Tara Strong as Batgirl, Harley Quinn and Raven, Hynden Walch as Starfire, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, Grey Griffin as Wonder Woman and Giganta, Kimberly Brooks as Bumblebee, Nicole Sullivan as Supergirl, Myrna Velasco as Jessica Cruz/Green Lantern, Kari Wahlgren as Zatanna and Star Sapphire, Missi Pyle as Cythonna and Will Friedle as Lex Luthor and Aquaman. Jase Ricci wrote the script, Matt Peters directed the feature and James Tucker, who oversaw the DC Animated Movie Universe, produced.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem In The Multiverse will be available to buy on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital starting May 24. The movie will also premiere on Cartoon Network Saturday, May 28, and then become available to HBO Max subscribers on June 28. Don’t forget that our upcoming DC movies guide can also be perused through if you’re wondering what’s the live-action portion of this expansive superhero franchise has on the way.