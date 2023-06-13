Ezra Miller Compares Zack Snyder And Andy Muschietti, And Now The DC Fandom Can Unite

The DC Universe has had a wild tenure in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. In addition to the narrative twists on the big screen, there’s also been plenty of leadership shakeups behind the scenes. The next upcoming DC movie hitting theaters is The Flash , which has been a long time coming. The movie’s star Ezra Miller recently compared Zack Snyder and Andy Muscheitti, and now the DC fansdom can unite.

The DCU began with Zack Snyder’s trio of blockbusters, before he and Warner Bros. eventually went separate ways. Andy Muschietti’s The Flash will bring it back to the events of Man of Steel ( bringing back Michael Shannon in the process), albeit seemingly in an alternate universe. Ezra Miller surprised the public by appearing at the DC movie’s premiere, where they compared their two directors. The clip is going viral on Twitter , with Miller saying:

Well, besides being one of the most glorious, beautiful, wonderful people I’ve ever been privileged enough to know, I think Andy is such a detailed, reactive mind. I think he’s perfect for this genre because he’s such a visual artist. Similar to Zack Snyder who brought me into this whole world, Andy is another director like that who is almost like a comic book visionary. He has his own really detailed, really sophisticated approach.

Well, there you have it. While Zack Snyder has a very strong and vocal fanbase, perhaps they’ll be able to enjoy The Flash since Andy Muscheitti has been compared to him by Miller. Regardless, I bet there are still going to be corners of the internet pleading for WB to #RestoreTheSnyderverse.

While Ezra Miller didn’t do press for The Flash ahead of its release, that changed at the movie’s premiere event. They did a few interviews on the red carpet, and wore an outrageous outfit. Although given what Miller has worn for premiers like Fantastic Beasts 2, perhaps this shouldn’t be a surprise. You can check out their look for the premiere of The Flash below:

(Image credit: Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

It’s exciting that The Flash has finally had its premiere, as the movie’s fate was precarious for a period of time. Ezra Miller was involved in a number of controversies and legal issues last year, which seemed to put the DC flick in jeopardy. But Miller has since apologized for their actions, and is seeking treatment for complex mental health issues. We’ll just have to see how the movie ultimately performs at the box office; The Flash ’s reviews are rather positive. Can Muschietti’s work really be compared to Snyder’s? Luckily audiences will be able to judge for themselves.