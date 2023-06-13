Ezra Miller Compares Zack Snyder And Andy Muschietti, And Now The DC Fandom Can Unite
Ezra Miller shared similarities between Zack Snyder and Andy Muschietti while appearing at the premiere of The Flash.
The DC Universe has had a wild tenure in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. In addition to the narrative twists on the big screen, there’s also been plenty of leadership shakeups behind the scenes. The next upcoming DC movie hitting theaters is The Flash, which has been a long time coming. The movie’s star Ezra Miller recently compared Zack Snyder and Andy Muscheitti, and now the DC fansdom can unite.
The DCU began with Zack Snyder’s trio of blockbusters, before he and Warner Bros. eventually went separate ways. Andy Muschietti’s The Flash will bring it back to the events of Man of Steel (bringing back Michael Shannon in the process), albeit seemingly in an alternate universe. Ezra Miller surprised the public by appearing at the DC movie’s premiere, where they compared their two directors. The clip is going viral on Twitter, with Miller saying:
Well, there you have it. While Zack Snyder has a very strong and vocal fanbase, perhaps they’ll be able to enjoy The Flash since Andy Muscheitti has been compared to him by Miller. Regardless, I bet there are still going to be corners of the internet pleading for WB to #RestoreTheSnyderverse.
While Ezra Miller didn’t do press for The Flash ahead of its release, that changed at the movie’s premiere event. They did a few interviews on the red carpet, and wore an outrageous outfit. Although given what Miller has worn for premiers like Fantastic Beasts 2, perhaps this shouldn’t be a surprise. You can check out their look for the premiere of The Flash below:
It’s exciting that The Flash has finally had its premiere, as the movie’s fate was precarious for a period of time. Ezra Miller was involved in a number of controversies and legal issues last year, which seemed to put the DC flick in jeopardy. But Miller has since apologized for their actions, and is seeking treatment for complex mental health issues. We’ll just have to see how the movie ultimately performs at the box office; The Flash’s reviews are rather positive. Can Muschietti’s work really be compared to Snyder’s? Luckily audiences will be able to judge for themselves.
All will be revealed when The Flash hits theaters on June 16th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
