Gal Gadot’s Flash Cameo Was Revealed By Ben Affleck, But Is It Still Happening?
Ben Affleck recently revealed the scene he filmed with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman for The Flash.
The DC Universe has had a unique life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. The property is currently in the midst of some sweeping changes by new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Despite this, one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies is The Flash, which is expected to course correct the franchise's official timeline. Gal Gadot’s cameo in that movie was recently revealed by Ben Affleck, but is it still happening?
There's a ton of chatter about DC cameos lately, thanks to The Flash and the recent release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The latter movie featured a brief but memorable appearance by Gal Gadot's Diana Prince, which turned heads since Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped. Ben Affleck recently appeared on the Smartless (opens in new tab) podcast, where he spoke about a scene he filmed opposite Gadot. He shared:
Well, that sounds pretty awesome. Batman is known for his brooding nature, and typically he's not one to share about his emotions to others--including other heroes. But the Lasso of Truth has a way of bringing that out of people; remember when Aquaman was accidentally affected by it in Justice League?
Ben Affleck might have accidentally let slip a major bit of information about The Flash, although I have to wonder: will this scene actually be in the theatrical cut? Director Any Muschietti filmed the upcoming blockbuster back in 2021, long before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the vision of the shared universe. If this isn't the vision they have for Wonder Woman, then perhaps we won't be able to see her saved Batman with the Lasso of Truth. Fingers crossed. But what is clear is that Affleck seems happy with his own work as Bruce Wayne in the long-awaited DC flick.
What’s Going On With Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman In The DCU?
Given the new leadership at DC, fans are left wondering about the fate of various superheroes such as Jason Momoa's Aquaman. Wonder Woman is no exception, especially given the state of Gal Gadot's franchise. Unfortunately Patty Jenkins' developing threequel was scrapped by the studio, so it's unclear exactly when Diana Prince will get another solo adventure.
That being said, Gadot did recently reprise her role as Wonder Woman, thanks to an appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Since that movie arrived after the news about Wonder Woman 3, it potentially offered some hope about the future of Gadot's signature character. As such, the stakes are high concerning her role in The Flash.
If Ben Affleck's comments are to be believed, Wonder Woman could have an action-heavy appearance in The Flash. But it all depends on whether or not this fit into the new direction of the DC Universe. Is Gadot sticking around or will James Gunn and company recast ala Henry Cavill's Superman? Only time will tell.
The Flash will arrive in theaters on June 16th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. As for Gal Gadot, she can be seen in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is still in theaters now.
