How The Flash's Current Comic Book Writer Hopes The Ezra Miller Movie Handles The Multiverse

After cameoing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, helping save the world in both versions of Justice League, cracking wise at Aquaman in Peacemaker and even encountering his CW counterpart in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Ezra Miller’s Flash will finally lead his own movie next year. The Flash will see Miller’s version of the Scarlet Speedster embarking on an adventure across the multiverse. This will be the DC Extended Universe’s first foray into exploring other realities, and Jeremy Adams, who is currently writing The Flash comic book series, has a specific hope when it comes to the upcoming DC movie handling the multiverse.

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Jeremy Adams about crafting the story for Blue Beetle, the DC Showcase short film that is included in the upcoming DC Showcase — Constantine: The House of Mystery compilation alongside the title short, The Losers and Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth!. Before our conversation wrapped up, I asked him about what he’s looking forward to most from The Flash movie. After expressing his excitement about getting to see Michael Keaton suit back up as Batman, Adams said this:

… When they asked me to do The Flash and said, ‘What do you want to do?’, I said ‘I kind of just want to do Doctor Who with Flash.’ I’m not the guy that likes The Flash that just runs around the city. That’s not the character that I like. I like the Golden and Silver Age Flash that’s just bananas. It’s like, we’re going back in time, we’re going to space, all those crazy, zany Flash things. And it does seem like the multiverse of it, it seems like it’s a little more lighthearted, and I hope that’s the case. I hope it’s fun. There’s a place for maudlin and dark, but I hope it’s fun, and it does seem like it’s maybe leaning towards that.

The Flash certainly dabbles in all kinds of adventures in pages of DC Comics, whether we’re talking about the Barry Allen version or others who’ve held the mantle, like Jay Garrick and Wally West. Some stories simply see Flash protecting the citizens of Central City or Keystone City from The Rogues, others see him using his super speed to travel to other time periods or cross over into other realities to deal with adversaries like Reverse-Flash. Adams enjoys the crazier Flash stories more, and from what he’s learned about The Flash movie so far, he’s hopeful that Ezra Miller’s Barry traveling through the multiverse will lean more into lighter territory than languish in dark corners.

That’s not to say there won’t be any darkness in The Flash though. After all, this version of Barry Allen lost his mother when he was a child, and his father was framed for her murder. In fact, the events of this DCEU entry kick off when Barry goes back in time to prevent Nora Allen from being killed. We’re still in the dark about how that decision leads to him traveling to other universes, but this is certainly a grand way to kick off the Fastest Man Alive’s solo film run… pun slightly intended.

Along with the aforementioned actors, The Flash sees the return of Ben Affleck’s Batman, Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West, Michael Shannon’s General Zod and Antje Traue’s Faora-Ul. The Flash’s cast also includes Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Maribel Verdú portrays Nora Allen and Ron Livingston taking over the role of Henry Allen from Billy Crudup, as well as Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso and Luke Brandon Field in undisclosed roles. IT”s Andy Muschietti is directing the feature and Birds of Prey’s Christina Hodson wrote the script.

The Flash is now slated to arrive in theaters on June 23, 2023, but if you’re looking for DC content to watch sooner than that, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s DC Showcase — Constantine: The House of Mystery compilation will be available to buy on Blu-ray and 4K starting May 3. The next DCEU movie up is Black Adam, which will be released on October 21.