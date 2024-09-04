Following Reports About Josh Brolin And Green Lantern, There Are Two A-Listers Rumored For Hal Jordan

James Gunn’s DCU Chapter 1 is finally taking shape and, as it does, rumors have been swirling around the various productions that are in the works. One of those is the TV show Lanterns , which is reportedly set to focus on a pair of Green Lanterns. Hal Jordan will apparently be one of the lead characters and, per a recent rumor, Josh Brolin is being eyed to play him. That piece of news is interesting enough on its own but, now, it’s been alleged that two more A-listers could be in the running to portray Jordan.

According to the original report, Josh Brolin has allegedly just been offered the role of Hal Jordan at this point and no official deal has been signed. The InSneider now claims that should the Dune star pass on Lanterns, the producers have two other actors in mind. Matthew McConaughey and Ewan McGregor are supposedly the two leading men that are being considered as alternate options. To say that either one of those castings would be huge for the show – and the DCU as a whole – would be an understatement.

(Image credit: Lionsgate/Lucasfilm)

Both of the actors certainly have proven their talents on multiple occasions throughout the course of their careers, and each could bring a different kind of vibe to Hal. Texas native Matthew McConaughey certainly has plenty of swagger that would be fitting for Jordan. Of course, he can also bring a sense of relatability to the character, and that element has arguably been synonymous with plenty of interpretations of Hal over the years. McConaughey definitely isn’t the first person I’d imagine for the part but, when I really think about it, the Oscar winner is a solid fit.

Ewan McGregor would also bring a considerable amount of gravitas to the role. I’m definitely of the mindset that McGregor could imbue Hal with a cerebral nature – similar to what he’s done with Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi over the years. Going in that direction for this version of Jordan would certainly make sense, especially given that he’ll reportedly be something of a mentor to a younger John Stewart.

This latest report on Lanterns should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt at this time, as none of the bigwigs at DC Studios have confirmed or denied any casting rumors. If Josh Brolin, Ewan McGregor and Matthew McConaughey are indeed all in the running, though, it would drive home the assumption that the producers want a more seasoned actor to play Hal. Based on the casting choices that have been made for the DCU thus far, I’d say that James Gunn and co. have made some inspired choices, and that rings true with this newest bit of news.

Lanterns ' showrunner is Chris Mundy

Lanterns ’ showrunner is Chris Mundy , who’s arguably best known for serving in that same role on the hit Netflix crime series Ozark. The veteran EP also has notable titles like Criminal Minds and True Detective on his resume. Given his past credits, Mundy should be a perfect fit for the upcoming DC show , which will see Hal Jordan and John Stewart investigate a mystery. Specific details on the series are currently being kept under wraps, but what is known is that the project moved from Max to HBO and will run for eight episodes.

It’ll probably be a while before any official news on the Green Lantern-focused show is announced. Nevertheless, I remain excited and intrigued by the possibilities this production presents. Of course, I’ll also be waiting intently to see if Josh Brolin, Matthew McConaughey or Ewan McGregor ultimately end up playing one of the show’s co-leads.

