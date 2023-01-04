Dave Bautista Explains The Emotional Reaction He Had To Getting Cast In Guardians Of The Galaxy, And How He Feels About Leaving The MCU

Dave Bautista is one of the most successful wrestler turned actors of all time, having roles in a number of beloved film franchises like Knives Out and Dune. But he’s perhaps best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, often stealing scenes in the process. Guardians 3 is the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie , and it looks like it’ll be the end of the current team’s story. As such, the stakes are definitely high. Bautista recently explained the emotional reaction he had to getting cast in Guardians of the Galaxy, and how he feels about leaving the MCU after all these years.

While Bautista is now a well-established movie star, it wasn’t long ago that he was still struggling to break into the entertainment industry outside of professional wrestling. James Gunn’s original Guardians of the Galaxy movie served as his big break, which is why Bautista was so emotionally raw after landing the role of Drax. He explained this experience in a profile by GQ , sharing:

I had to pull over because I was crying so hard. I turned right back around and walked into my house shaking to tell my wife I had gotten the role, and we were both standing there freaking out.

How sweet is that? While Dave Bautista definitely looks like a certified badass, he’s got a softer side just like the rest of us. And when he landed a role of a lifetime in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, he had an appropriately emotional reaction. Luckily he had his wife to “freak out” with at the moment.

Dave Bautista’s comments to GQ come as he’s been promoting his role in Rian Johnson’s latest whodunnit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The acclaimed comedy is now available on Netflix, and has been getting a ton of views. But many of Bautista’s fans are even more focused on the mysterious contents of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is hitting theaters this coming May. Because given what we’ve heard from the set and the first trailer, it seems like it’s going to be a truly emotional viewing experience .

Clearly his role as Drax means a great deal to Dave Bautista, but he’s also seemingly excited to end his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Guardians 3. His reason for this is related to his legacy as an actor, as well as the countless hours he’s spent in the makeup chair over the last decade. As the 53 year-old performer put it,

I love him. But there’s a relief [that it’s over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.

That’s fair. While Drax has a tragic past in the MCU, he’s mostly used as comedic relief throughout his appearances in projects like the Guardians and Avengers movies. And as such, Dave Bautista wants to move on and play more dramatic roles. Luckily he’s doing exactly that in the Dune franchise .

As a reminder, you can check out the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below. The stakes feel high after the Holiday Special , and the limited footage features multiple characters weeping. But the question is: why?

Of course, the biggest question surrounding Guardians 3 is which members of the team might end up being killed off throughout the course of its runtime. With Dave Bautista already saying goodbye to Drax, things certainly don’t look well for the fan favorite hero. The trailer also seems to put Rocket in jeopardy, but that might be a red herring. But the cast has teased how emotional it was to film the movie and even just read the script . Do your worst, James Gunn.