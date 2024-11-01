‘Very Heartbreaking’: The Flash’s Sasha Calle Does Not Hold Back While Reacting To Her Latina Supergirl Being Recast And The DCEU Being Scrapped

The superhero genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for years, with a number of cinematic universes currently in play. The DCEU (which can be streamed with a Max subscription) ended with Aquaman 2, and co-CEO James Gunn is forming a new interconnected franchise. Fans are eager to see the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters, but they're still reflecting on the DCEU. And The Flash’s Sasha Calle didn't hold back while reacting to her Latina Supergirl being recast as the shared universe was scrapped.

The Flash's cast list was led by Ezra Miller, but also included two different Batmen and introduced Sasha Calle's Supergirl. I was personally bummed that Calle only got tone appearance as Supergirl, and one can only imagine how it felt from the inside. During a conversation with THR, the 29 year-old actress addressed her expectations upon landing the Kryptonian role. She said:

I was so deeply in love with that role. I had a conversation about her future many times. When I signed onto that, it was for a multiple picture deal. That’s a common thing when you sign onto a franchise. So it was very heartbreaking for me, and it was very confusing.

Ouch. Landing a major role in a superhero franchise can be a gig that lasts years, as we saw with OG Avengers like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. Calle signed a deal for multiple appearances in the DCEU, and thought The Flash would be just the start of her tenure as Supergirl. Unfortunately, it ended up being her one and only appearance as the DC icon.

The Young and The Restless actress' excitement for her DC role was made obvious as the movie was promoted. Case in point: Sasha Calle loved her Supergirl's Barbie, and brought it around with her during interviews. Later during that same interview, she explained her feelings about her brief stint as a queer, Latina superhero. As she put it:

I look back at it as something super beautiful. It’s been said that a queer Latina girl like me couldn’t be Supergirl. But I was, and no one can take that away from me. That is the most important thing for me; I did something that mattered. And whether you saw yourself represented in me or not, a lot of people really connected with her and loved her.

For the past few years, there has been a ton of conversation about the importance of representation in the media. And Sasha Calle understands the power of seeing one's self on screen, and was happy to serve as a superheroic example as a queer Latina playing Supergirl.

Alas, there's a new Supergirl taking the role in the DCEU. House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has been cast in the role, although she isn't expected to appear as part o the Superman cast. As for Calle, her time as the role has seemingly ended.

Superman will arrive in theaters on July 11th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.