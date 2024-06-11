Are You A Homelander Or A Starlighter? Critics Are Divided Over The Boys Season 4’s ‘Outrageous’ New Episodes
The Boys are back on Amazon Prime.
It’s been two years since we last saw Billy Butcher and the rest of his crew on The Boys try (again) and fail (again) to take out an increasingly dangerous Homelander, but finally, one of the best Amazon Prime original series is returning for a fourth season. As showrunner Eric Kripke up the ante in the penultimate season with more blood, more violence and more shocking Supe sex, critics seem to be divided after watching the entire eight-episode run. Is Season 4 the best yet, or will viewers grow weary of The Boys’ repetitious formula? Let’s see what they’re saying ahead of the June 13 premiere.
With Eric Kripke confirming on X (Twitter) that The Boys will end after Season 5, audiences will see a Season 4 Homelander (Antony Starr) only strengthening his stronghold over the world as the Boys grapple with myriad personal issues. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), for one, only has months to live, making his quest to save his wife’s son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) from Homelander all the more pressing. Trent Moore of Paste rates the season 9 out of 10, saying The Boys continues to cement its place as one of the best shows on TV. Moore writes:
Two new Supes join the fray in Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), the smartest human on the planet, and alt-right conspiracy theorist Firecracker (Valorie Curry). As if those aren’t scary enough personas to have working with Homelander, Season 4 also brings us Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as a former associate of Billy’s who may push the Butcher to new extremes.
Amon Warmann of Empire says to bring it on, calling the upcoming episodes the best yet and praising Eric Kripke for keeping The Boys at the top of its game with “outrageous and meaningful character drama." The critic rates the season 4 out of 5 stars, saying:
Nick Schager of Daily Beast calls The Boys Season 4 “as outrageous as ever,” as it simultaneously takes no prisoners and still elicits sympathy for the characters and their tortured origins. It’s a tall order, but Eric Kripke comes through. Schager says:
However, not all critics are left with such positive impressions. Emily Murray of GamesRadar says while The Boys maintains its power to shock audiences, some cracks are starting to emerge. Murray gives it 3 out of 5 stars and explains:
Garrett Blaney of Collider agrees that no amount of gore or timely political commentary can hide the fact that The Boys’ story is getting thin. Viewers have taken the same ride again and again, and it’s time for the series to stop dangling the carrot, Blaney writes:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Alison Herman of Variety says from the jump Season 4 feels less focused than the Soldier Boy-centric previous cycle, but what is the darkest season of The Boys yet ultimately shows the strain being put on both the series itself and fans’ tolerance for despair. Herman continues:
While none of the Season 4 assessments are completely dire, many critics’ reactions certainly don’t match the fervor of the respective fanbases depicted on The Boys, whether you’re rooting for Homelander or Starlight and their respective teams. However, if The Boys' final two seasons don't do more than stick to Eric Kripke's tried-and-true formula, at least that's still better than much of our other TV options.
The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 premiere June 13, with one episode dropping each Thursday thereafter. See what other premieres are coming soon with our 2024 TV schedule.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.