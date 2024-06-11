Are You A Homelander Or A Starlighter? Critics Are Divided Over The Boys Season 4’s ‘Outrageous’ New Episodes

It’s been two years since we last saw Billy Butcher and the rest of his crew on The Boys try (again) and fail (again) to take out an increasingly dangerous Homelander, but finally, one of the best Amazon Prime original series is returning for a fourth season. As showrunner Eric Kripke up the ante in the penultimate season with more blood, more violence and more shocking Supe sex, critics seem to be divided after watching the entire eight-episode run. Is Season 4 the best yet, or will viewers grow weary of The Boys’ repetitious formula? Let’s see what they’re saying ahead of the June 13 premiere.

With Eric Kripke confirming on X (Twitter) that The Boys will end after Season 5, audiences will see a Season 4 Homelander (Antony Starr) only strengthening his stronghold over the world as the Boys grapple with myriad personal issues. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), for one, only has months to live, making his quest to save his wife’s son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) from Homelander all the more pressing. Trent Moore of Paste rates the season 9 out of 10, saying The Boys continues to cement its place as one of the best shows on TV. Moore writes:

We’ve been slouching toward a potential political coup with supes possibly taking over the world, and Season 4 picks up those threads and doesn’t shy away from telling the story fans have seen them plant the seeds for over the first three seasons. It’s a wild ride, arguably the show’s wildest yet, which is saying something. Fans will love it; Season 4 is simply phenomenal.

Two new Supes join the fray in Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), the smartest human on the planet, and alt-right conspiracy theorist Firecracker (Valorie Curry). As if those aren’t scary enough personas to have working with Homelander, Season 4 also brings us Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as a former associate of Billy’s who may push the Butcher to new extremes.

Amon Warmann of Empire says to bring it on, calling the upcoming episodes the best yet and praising Eric Kripke for keeping The Boys at the top of its game with “outrageous and meaningful character drama." The critic rates the season 4 out of 5 stars, saying:

One foreseeable aspect of The Boys is that blood will be spilt in gruesome style, and this season doesn’t skimp on the carnage. At least one moment per episode is guaranteed to either make you squirm, swear, or both, whether it’s a gross use of a superpower or a set-piece on a farm that’s sure to linger long in the memory. There is a question of how long The Boys can keep its main players on the board without things becoming tiresome or worse, unfeasible. But for now, with storytelling this balanced and considered, it’s a pleasure to watch it all play out.

Nick Schager of Daily Beast calls The Boys Season 4 “as outrageous as ever,” as it simultaneously takes no prisoners and still elicits sympathy for the characters and their tortured origins. It’s a tall order, but Eric Kripke comes through. Schager says:

While The Boys’ latest run may not feature a jaw-dropping sight to equals last season’s premiere-episode sex scene, that’s not for lack of trying; from a human centipede-style clone orgy and a photo of a gaping rear end to a gaggle of suped-up animals and, ultimately, a ‘murder boner,’ Kipke’s series habitually pushes the boundaries of good taste. Such sensationalism is, on the one hand, simply a byproduct of its out-there sense of humor, which includes ceaseless creative profanity. However, it’s also central to its critique of a modern world that’s gone increasingly mad.

However, not all critics are left with such positive impressions. Emily Murray of GamesRadar says while The Boys maintains its power to shock audiences, some cracks are starting to emerge. Murray gives it 3 out of 5 stars and explains:

The Boys has always been good at that, reflecting the state of America with an irreverent tone, and it undoubtedly still is. However, the problem is, aside from stating the obvious, what further point is it trying to make? Despite all the escalation, this season struggles to say anything new, which isn’t helped by the fact the key political players, primarily Neuman, are regularly sidelined.

Garrett Blaney of Collider agrees that no amount of gore or timely political commentary can hide the fact that The Boys’ story is getting thin. Viewers have taken the same ride again and again, and it’s time for the series to stop dangling the carrot, Blaney writes:

As long as there are people foolish enough to idolize the flying megalomaniac, there is indeed a story to be told. But this season, more than any other, feels like a solid setup for the eventual endgame — not just Homelander's, but a natural, compelling, and most importantly satisfying, endpoint to the entire series. Multiple paths to killing off Homelander have already been introduced, and it’s time to stop dangling the carrot. As The Boys Season 4 is beginning to prove, too much of a good thing can still be too much.

Alison Herman of Variety says from the jump Season 4 feels less focused than the Soldier Boy-centric previous cycle, but what is the darkest season of The Boys yet ultimately shows the strain being put on both the series itself and fans’ tolerance for despair. Herman continues:

About halfway through, Butcher abruptly announces the existence of the anti-supe virus that drove the plot of Gen V — a game-changing, status-quo-shifting development that’s relegated to a sudden exposition dump. Characters from Gen V also cross over with little introduction, an infusion of lore that’s disorienting in its own right and tricky to balance with cracks about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s seemingly infinite, interconnected phases. With its own extra-textual context, The Boys is no longer in as prime a position to punch up.

While none of the Season 4 assessments are completely dire, many critics’ reactions certainly don’t match the fervor of the respective fanbases depicted on The Boys, whether you’re rooting for Homelander or Starlight and their respective teams. However, if The Boys' final two seasons don't do more than stick to Eric Kripke's tried-and-true formula, at least that's still better than much of our other TV options.