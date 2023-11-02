Invincible's Omni-Man Is In Mortal Kombat 1, And Two Of The Show's Most Brutal Moments Are Featured In Blood-Filled New Video

The long wait for Invincible's return is finally over, and given what we know about Season 2 of the superhero comic book adaptation, it'll be well worth the wait. The new episodes aren't the only thing that fans can look forward to, however, as November 8th will officially mark Omni-Man's arrival in the video game Mortal Kombat 1. The ultra-powered villain feels like a natural fit for the franchise, which is proven in full through the video below, which reveals two of Season 1's most brutal moments are part of the character's moveset. Let's just say it's a good thing Mark isn't one of the other playable characters.

Fair warning to those who have yet to watch Invincible Season 1 with their Amazon Prime subscription: there are some mild spoilers ahead. That's thanks largely to the Mortal Kombat team, who incorporated two key moments from the show into Omni-Man's Fatal Blow and his Fatality. Take a look below at the latest video of the character in action and witness the true power of a Viltrumite:

While there's still hope an Invincible movie could happen alongside the Amazon series, this may be the next best thing to seeing him in live-action. Seeing Omni-Man in this kind of 3D animation absolutely brutalizing opponents is as incredible as I assumed it would be, and those knuckle-crunching callbacks to Season 1 are the icing on the cake. I expected to see the face-smashing scene worked into the Fatal Blows, as it's the most Mortal Kombat moment that Omni-Man unleashed on his son Mark Grayson.

What took me by surprise, though, was the fact that Omni-Man's Fatality is the horrifying subway scene, which is still burned into my memory. As seen in the video above, the villain holds his feeble opponent up as a speeding subway train speeds up and splits around them, with Liu Kang's body (in this case) used to destroy the train and kill everyone inside of it. It's certainly enough to kill any non-Grayson characters in Mortal Kombat 1, as well as being a horrifying moment for fans to re-witness in a completely new way.

As brutal as this Mortal Kombat 1 Fatality is, it's even worse in Invincible. Mark doesn't take nearly as much physical damage from the subway due to his half-Viltrumite genes from his father. But the psychological damage from seeing people ripped apart while he's powerless to help them did quite a number on the hero, and was absolutely sickening to watch. I can't imagine any of Omni-Man's MK1 opponents will be so thoughtful about the carnage.

Omni-Man is one of the baddest dudes on the Mortal Kombat 1 roster, though we'll see if he holds that title in Invincible Season 2. The comic series has plenty of baddies to take on, though who knows how much of that will make it into the adapted series. Creator Robert Kirkman has an exciting plan for how to adapt the rest of the comic, but to say it's fluid on what will or won't make it in feels like an understatement. I guess we'll just have to wait and see what's coming and kick back and enjoy the return of one of Prime's best original shows.

Invincible Season 2 Part 1 releases new episodes every Friday through November 24th on Prime Video, and Part 2 will pick up in early 2024. Prepare for all sorts of superhero awesomeness, and check out the Atom Eve spinoff episode currently available right now.