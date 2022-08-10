Is Henry Cavill Ever Returning As Superman? Here’s The Latest

Henry Cavill’s fate in the DCEU has been a topic of much speculation amongst superhero fans. Little news has been released about the future of Superman, and Henry Cavill has remained mum about the subject. Thankfully, industry insiders have heard rumblings over at DC about the Man of Steel actor.

In a conversation on Twitter Spaces (via The Direct) between Fandango's Erik Davis and The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez, info was revealed about discussions allegedly being had at DC. In discussing planned projects, Davis asked:

What have you heard about Henry lately? I've heard a story that they've asked him, and he doesn't want to do it, he doesn't want to come back.

While this may come as disappointing news for many DCEU fans, it also may not come as much of a surprise. Henry Cavill hasn’t appeared in a DCEU project since Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and no future Superman films have currently been announced, though many still eagerly await news on Man of Steel 2. However, the door might not be completely closed for Henry Cavill's return to the DCEU. Umberto Gonzalez also noted.

I'm pretty sure that if he heard the right take... I do know that the current regime, they like him as Superman and I think they're going to try... This is probably going to turn into a story, I'm not sure, but I'm pretty sure they'll maybe try to [get him back]... I could be wrong, I just don't think they've had a take yet for him to come back. But again, that's all subject to whoever the new DC guy is overseeing the universe and this committee and the one answering to David Zaslav. It's been almost ten years since we've seen him in Man of Steel. But what I can say, personally, I don't think it's over just yet.

While a Man of Steel sequel may not be in the realm of possibility, a Superman cameo could be. Something similar is already happening at DC. Ben Affleck is said to have a cameo role in both Aquaman and the Fallen Kingdom, as well as Andy Muschietti's The Flash, reprising his role as Bruce Wayne. He participated in both projects after announcing Affleck had announced he was hanging up the cape.

It’s no surprise Henry Cavill might be apprehensive about returning to the role of Superman in the DCEU. His tenure as Superman had been riddled with problems. Filming conditions while shooting Joss Whedon’s Justice League previously sparked controversies and questions about the direction of the DCEU. In addition, the infamous CGI-mustache-removal debacle during Justice League would leave a sour taste in anyone’s mouth (no pun intended).

Well, I’m still hoping for the return of the Man of Steel actor to give the cape another go, but in the meantime, Netflix subscribers can see Henry Cavill in the popular fantasy series, The Witcher, streaming now.