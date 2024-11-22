James Gunn Confirms Deathstroke Is Coming To The DC Universe, But I Have A Very Important Follow-Up Question

As we wait for upcoming DC movies and James Gunn's vision for the massive world of heroes known as the DC Universe to take shape, he's continually dropping clues about who or what is on the horizon. He was at it again on Threads this time, and it looks like we know that Deathstroke will be factored into this new era for DC.

Months after it was reported that DC was eyeing a Bane and Deathstroke-fronted movie, Gunn confirmed that the classic villain will be a part of his vision for the cinematic universe. Specifically, a fan asked on Threads if he had ideas for how Deathstroke would work in the DCU, and if there were plans for him. Gunn's answer can be found below:

Yes and yes.

It's worth noting that Gunn never gave a response to the rumors about a Bane/Deathstroke movie, but at least we know one of these two are planned for an upcoming DC adventure, my big follow-up question is, which hero will he go against?

Will Deathstroke Be The Batman Villain For The Brave And The Bold?

It'll be a while before we see The Brave And The Bold, mainly because The Batman: Part II is still on the way and the script needs to be figured out. Even so, I do wonder if the plan is for Deathstroke to appear as the villain in this movie, especially considering the movie is planned to be about Batman and Robin. That said, I'm not sure Damian Wayne's Robin has beef with Deathstroke like another Robin we all know and love dearly, which leads to my next question.

There Are Other Superheroes That Deathstroke Has Tussled With

I feel like, as a millennial geek, I'm not someone who needs to be told that Deathstroke was a villain for more heroes than just Batman. I watched Teen Titans as a kid, where Dick Grayson's Robin had many battles with him, and I was as furious as all the other Arrow fans when WB blocked the show from using him for storylines after Season 6.

Deathstroke has some flexibility in where and for whom he can be a baddie, so I wouldn't automatically assume James Gunn is going to pair him with the most obvious hero. I'd be more sure that Joe Manganiello isn't going to get his wish of reprising the villain in the new universe, especially after he picked up a key role in Netflix's One Piece.

What I do know is I'm getting way too eager to see James Gunn's DCU finally get underway. Fortunately, the premiere of Creature Commandos is just around the corner in December, so those who have a Max subscription will get a taste of what this world will look like soon enough.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The bad news is it'll probably take longer to find out what official plans there are for Deathstroke in the DCU, so just sit tight and stick with CinemaBlend. There's no shortage of people on staff eager to see what's next for the superhero genre, and we'll have the details as they come in.