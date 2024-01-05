James Gunn Addresses Margot Robbie’s Possible Future In The DCU As Harley Quinn

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, and the DC side of things is going through some major changes. Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are abandoning the old DCEU and are instead forming a brand new shared universe, with the first slate of projects called Gods and Monsters. But there are countless questions about what's coming next, and DC fans are wondering if Margot Robbie will continue playing Harley Quinn in an upcoming DC movie. Luckily, Gunn recently addressed Robbie's possible future as Harley. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Superman: Legacy is limited, but it'll be the first installment in the new DC Universe. Moviegoers are wondering about the future of various established heroes, especially once it was revealed Henry Cavill was out as Superman. James Gunn was recently asked about Robbie's Harley Quinn on Threads, and got honest about where things currently stand. As he put it,

I haven’t talked to Margot about Harley for a long time. But I’d love to work with her again as Harley or as someone else. There are no plans at this time for anyone else to play Harley (I mean, other than in Todd’s movie or the animated show/s.)

There you have it. It looks like the plans that are coming together for the DC Universe haven't included any talks with Margot Robbie about continuing her tenure as Harley. At least... not yet. For now it seems that the only versions of that beloved character will be coming in projects like the Harley Quinn animated series or Lady Gaga's upcoming role in Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux.

James Gunn got real about Harley's future on Threads, where he consistently fields questions from the public about all things DC. A new shared universe is going, and fans are still trying to figure out what to expect once it finally arrives. For her part, Margot Robbie has shared excitement to see other actors in the role, which will happen soon when Lady Gaga's version of Harley debuts in the Joker sequel.

The DCEU officially ended with Aquaman 2, and it went through a ton of changes through its life. Moviegoers who watched the DC movies in order saw Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn became one of the most consistent forces, as she played the role in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. The latter was directed by James Gunn, and was an R-Rated romp that audiences really responded to. But only time will tell if it was her last outing as the character, and if she appears as Harley or someone else in the new DCU.

The DCU begins with Superman: Legacy, which is expected to arrive in theaers on July 11th 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.