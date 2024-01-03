Margot Robbie Reveals What Her ‘Dream’ Was For Harley Quinn, And I Think Barbie Backs Up Her Reasoning

Over the past several months, many have associated Margot Robbie with her lead role in the billion-dollar behemoth that is Barbie – and for good reason. She gave a masterful performance in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, and the feature can easily be added to the list of Robbie’s best movies . However, before she was decked out in pink, the actress sported black and red as the bombastic Harley Quinn in several DC films. While it remains to be seen whether Robbie will ever reprise the DC role, she did explain what her ultimate dream for Harley is. Also, funny enough, I think her 2023 hit backs up her logic.

It’s been over two years since the Australian actress played the role of the fan-favorite comic book antihero, having made her latest appearance in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie took part in an interview alongside her producing partners Tom Ackerley (who’s also her husband) and Josey McNamara from LuckyChap. It was during the conversation that she asked whether she’ll return to the role at some point. Robbie didn’t provide a definitive answer but, if her “dream” comes true, the character will continue to appear on the big screen whether she players her or not:

I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters. That was always the dream for her.

She made a very good point while talking to Variety , as a number of male roles have been played by a plethora of performers. One needn’t look any further than the long line of actors who’ve portrayed James Bond over the decades. The same rings true for the superhero genre, as multiple stars have portrayed Batman, Superman and more. So the notion of other actresses playing Harley Quinn and bringing their own flair to the part as time goes on isn’t far-fetched. That’s not only true because others are or will portray the doctor-turned-criminal soon but also because of what audiences saw in Barbie last year.

In the fantastical romp, Margot Robbie played just one iteration of the character, while Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa and more played other variations of the doll as part of the Barbie cast. The results were truly delightful, as each of the actresses exuded their own specific style while in character. A performer can truly make a role their own, if given the chance to do so, and Greta Gerwig’s movie is a testament to that notion.

As far as Harley Quinn goes, the next actress to take on that role in a live-action film will be Lady Gaga. She’ll be playing the role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux , the sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2019 film, Joker. By all accounts, Gaga put in serious “work” while filming the follow-up, which is set to be a musical. That report would likely be music to Margot Robbie’s ears (no pun intended). Later in her interview with the trade, Robbie shared even more enthusiastic thoughts about someone succeeding her in the role of Quinn:

Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, ‘What are they going to do with her?’ The options are endless.

There are still, however, those who are eager to see Margot Robbie herself playing the eccentric femme fatale again. With the DC Extended Universe now done, the DCU is rising, which makes Robbie’s future in the role uncertain. Though DC Studios co-head James Gunn did shoot down a rumor about Robbie’s Quinn getting a prequel TV series. Time will tell if she ever gets to revisit one of her most iconic film roles. Still, even if she doesn’t, it’ll certainly be great to see others try their hand at playing the character.