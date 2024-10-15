‘Not Good’: James Gunn Reveals One Aspect Of Wonder Woman He Isn't Keen On Adapting For The DCU

Comic book movies continue to be a popular genre in the entertainment world, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. While the DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) ended with Aquaman 2, co-CEO James Gunn is building a new universe of interconnected projects. Fans have countless questions about upcoming DC movies, especially which actors will be playing beloved roles from the page. And Gunn recently revealed one aspect of Wonder Woman he isn't keen on adapting for the DCU, saying it was "not good." Let's break it all down.

The first slate of projects in the DCU is titled Gods and Monsters, and fans are eager to learn about which actors will be appearing after the Superman movie kicks things off. Over on threads Gunn was asked if he's going to make DC characters height accurate to the comics. Specifically that Superman should be taller than Batman, and Wonder Woman should be taller than both of them. When asked how he felt about this concept, Gunn said:

Not good. I don’t know where I’d find an accomplished and talented actress 6’5” or over.

Touche. While going comic book accurate is great in theory, the actual practice can be difficult. And if Gunn was trying to make sure that Diana Prince towered over her fellow Justice League members, he's seemingly going to have very limited choices, especially if looking for a 6'5 actress who is already an established name in the industry.

Wonder Woman 3 was scrapped back in 2022, despite the first movie being such a huge success. And while Gal Gadot originally claimed that she'd continue her run as Diana Prince, that doesn't seem like it's going to happen anymore. And now fans are wondering who James Gunn might choose to bring that role to life in his new shared universe.

(Image credit: HBO)

While finding a well-known actress of Wonder Woman's height sounds difficult on paper, fans on Threads had one major suggestion: Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie. She stands at 6'3, and has plenty of action and genre experience thanks to her time as Brienne of Tarth. But Gunn responded to the calls for Christie to play the role thanks to her height, saying:

Still shorter than Corenswet.

He's not wrong. David Corenswet is leading the Superman cast list as the title role, and stands at a whopping 6'4. So James Gunn would need to find someone even taller if Dian Prince is goin to tower over Clark Kent in the DCU. We'll just have to wait and see what Gunn and company decide for casting.

While questions about the new shred universe will likely continue for the foreseeable future, we should get some answers when Superman hits theaters on July 11th, 2025. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.