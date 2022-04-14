James Gunn Teases The Return Of The Suicide Squad's Weasel, And Now I Need It To Happen

Remember -- and spoilers! -- when it looked like Sean Gunn’s Weasel drowned at the beginning of The Suicide Squad prior to the bloodbath on that Corto Maltese beach? Well, in the DC Extended Universe movie’s post-credits scene, it was revealed that this freakish creature actually survived, and we watched him scamper off to parts unknown. Now James Gunn, the mastermind behind The Suicide Squad, is teasing Weasel’s return, and I surely can’t be alone in needing this to happen, right?

With the way we left things off with Weasel in The Suicide Squad, it’s not like it was guaranteed we’d see him again. So it was perfectly reasonable for a fan to express hope to James Gunn that Weasel pops up in Peacemaker Season 2, leading the filmmaker to respond thusly on Twitter:

I can’t promise this. BUT… I don’t believe we’ve seen the last of Weasel. https://t.co/m69UQYnvtv pic.twitter.com/cqfSHkBEp8April 13, 2022 See more

Peacemaker Season 1 spun directly out of the events of The Suicide Squad, with John Cena’s Christopher Smith being recruited by the A.R.G.U.S. blacks ops squad “Project Butterfly” to combat an alien threat. Along with Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland reprising their respective roles of John Economos and Emilia Harcourt, the DC series available to watch with an HBO Max subscription also saw Viola Davis cameo as Amanda Waller in its premiere and Season 1 finale. Peacemaker Season 2 is confirmed to be on the way, and since a direct sequel to The Suicide Squad doesn’t appear to be in the works, it makes sense why this fan sees the show as the place where Weasel should return.

James Gunn isn’t willing to make any promises just yet, but with an answer like that, the chances of us seeing Weasel’s story continue in the DCEU seem stronger than not. It’s also worth mentioning that Peacemaker isn’t the only place where Weasel could rear his head again. Back in October, Gunn teased he was working on another DC project, and he clarified in January that this will be another TV show connected to The Suicide Squad. It still hasn’t been revealed which character will lead this other series, but since it’ll rest within that same corner of the DCEU, then it also serves as a reasonable platform for Weasel to resurface.

Either way, it’ll be a while before we see James Gunn tackling more DC media endeavors. He’s currently in the midst of shooting both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the latter of which will be available later this year with a Disney+ subscription and the filmmaker has described the “greatest thing” he’s ever done. But the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy adventures are also a Gunn family affair, as Sean Gunn both plays Kraglin and does the motion-capture performance for Rocket Raccoon. Kraglin and most of the other Guardians characters will also appear in this summer's Thor: Love and Thunder.

While we wait for a more official confirmation on whether or not Weasel will indeed return to the DCEU, figure out what else this franchise will deliver in the coming year by looking through the upcoming DC movies slate.