That Time James Mangold Admitted To A Secret Cameo In The Wolverine

The world is currently enjoying the success of Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine , which has breathed new life into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an impressive box office performance . This movie is already a massive hit, giving Marvel its best opening weekend in years and treating audiences to their first glimpse of Hugh Jackman in the iconic blue and yellow costume. Jackman has portrayed the character for two decades, and his return is thrilling for fans. However, this success might not have been possible without the groundwork laid by director James Mangold. He directed The Wolverine in 2013 and the critically acclaimed Logan in 2017. Did you know Mangold had a secret cameo in the former? Well, sharp-eyed—and sharp-eared—fan recently discovered it.

An observant fan, who goes by the username Dude Two, Joe 🦧 on social media, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an observation while rewatching The Wolverine. The fan tweeted at James Mangold, asking if he was the voice of the newscaster heard during the film's conclusion. He admitted he couldn’t find any information on it and apologized if it had been previously addressed. The filmmaker responded with a concise answer:

Good catch.

How fun! Who doesn’t love a good director's cameo, especially when it's only audio and isn’t too jarring? Certain filmmaker cameos can pull you right out of the movie. (I'm looking at you, Quentin Tarantino, in Django Unchained.)

The Mangold revelation adds an extra layer of intrigue to a film already rich with complex characters and intense action sequences. Released in 2013, The Wolverine follows the titular character, played by Hugh Jackman, as he battles both external enemies and internal demons while grappling with his immortality. The film’s darker tone and mature themes set it apart from previous installments in Fox's X-Men film series , earning praise for its sophisticated approach to the superhero genre. Let's be honest; it's time the flick received its flowers .

While Logan’s first solo outing, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, is frequently discussed as being one of the worst superhero movies, and Logan is universally praised (we even ranked it among the best Western movies of all time), I often find myself asking: where's the appreciation for The Wolverine? For starters, can we acknowledge what a significant improvement it is over its predecessor?

James Mangold's 2013 superhero movie effort takes place after the events of X-Men: The Last Stand (which I also enjoyed) and follows the former Weapon X as he travels to Japan. There, he faces old and new adversaries while struggling with losing his healing powers. Although often overlooked, the film is an impressive action movie that deserves praise for James Mangold's excellent directing, and his fun voice cameo adds a unique touch to the film. Now, I'm curious as to whether there are any other BTS gems from the film that have yet to be revealed.

You can revisit the severe first take of everyone's favorite adamantium-clawed superhero and the director's secret role in The Wolverine