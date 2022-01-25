Jason Momoa Seemed To Be On ‘Big Guys’ Holiday’ While Filming Aquaman 2 Ahead Of Split From Lisa Bonet

Fans were likely shocked when the announcement was made that celebrity couple Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa were splitting up . The two seemed to be in such a stable relationship that even Bonet’s ex-husband Lanny Kravitz was good friends with Momoa , However, it seems the two had been growing apart behind the scenes as they're now going their separate ways. According to at least one source, it was at least in part due to Momoa’s successful career and the traveling that was required. One might expect that being away filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom recently was therefore difficult for Momoa, but it sounds like he had a great time.

An unnamed source, who may or may not be the same source that claimed that Momoa’s busy schedule led to the breakup, tells People that there was little indication on the set of the Aquaman sequel that there was anything amiss in the actor’s personal life. Said source described Momoa’s overall mood on the set of the movie as “happy and chilled” and it was like he was on a “big guys' holiday sort of thing.” Momoa was apparently spotted out on the town with friends frequently while filming was going on. He also attended the premiere of No Time To Die with his kids.

The implication here is that Jason Momoa seemed to be overall in a good mood, and posting shirtless pictures of himself , despite his relationship coming to an end. The announcement that Momoa and Lisa Bonet were splitting came about a month after filming wrapped on the new Aquaman movie . There’s an assumption that, since relationship problems that lead to splitting up are frequently long term issues, Momoa didn’t seem to be personally troubled while making the movie.

It is, of course, quite possible that the issues in the relationship came to a head only after the movie’s production was done. It’s equally possible that the problem had been going on for so long that Momoa and Bonet had already made decisions about their future at that point, and simply hadn’t informed the public yet.

It’s also possible that Jason Momoa was just keeping his private life private and was good at acting like everything in his world was fine when it actually was not. The man is a professional actor after all and with his skills being in fairly high demand right now, he’s clearly seen as a pretty good one.