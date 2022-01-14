Were Those Shirtless Post Aquaman 2 Photos Actually Clues About Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet’s Split?

Being a famous actor is a dream for many, but there can sometimes be a downside to that level of notoriety. This is especially true in the midst of a celebrity break-up, when one’s relationship suddenly becomes a very public affair. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are no doubt feeling this, as the former couple announced their split and quickly went viral. But were those shirtless post- Aquaman 2 photos from Momoa actually clues about his break-up?

For the past few months Jason Momoa has been hard at work filming his leading role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. When the project was nearly wrapped, the Game of Thrones alum posted some shirtless content on social media, as he’s wont to do. But now that he and Lisa Bonet have split, perhaps this was actually a clue that he was single at the time.

Suspicion has been cast on Jason Momoa thanks to a report from Radar Online about his break-up with longtime partner Lisa Bonet. Said report points out that the former pair haven’t been photographed together in a number of months, with their last public appearance being in February of 2020. Bonet was also noticeably missing from any premieres or red carpets for Momoa’s latest blockbuster Dune when it was released back in October.

The shirtless photos in question arrived online just a month ago, after Jason Momoa had wrapped photography for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in Hawaii. He ended up staying in the gorgeous islands, posting some thirst trap material in the process. At the time no one thought twice since Momoa is so often shirtless, but now they’ve got new context. As a reminder, you can see one of the screenshots in question below,

(Image credit: Instagram, Jason Momoa)

Obviously there’s no way we can know what was going on in Jason Momoa’s head, but this type of content has taken new meaning for fans after his divorce from Lisa Bonet was announced. The two were #CoupleGoals for years, especially thanks to their blended family with the likes of Lenny and Zo ë Kravitz . In fact, Kravitz-related concerns were part of the online discourse about the recent split, with some fans joking about who gets “custody” of Lenny.

Considering just how famous Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are, fans will likely continue to talk out their recent split– likely through the use of memes. Although one of the biggest points of conversation seem to be from fans who are already vying to replace Bonet as Aquaman’s next boo. But the Cosby Show icon leaves some very big and fabulous shoes to fill.