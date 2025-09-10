John Cena Reacts To Peacemaker's Surprise Returning Actor From The Suicide Squad: 'Stumbly, Mealy-Mouthed Version'

Spoilers below for the latest episode of Peacemaker, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched via HBO Max subscription.

Peacemaker’s Earth-2 reveal has completely shaken up the non-Justice Gang member’s existence, giving John Cena’s Chris a second chance to know and bond with his brother Keith, or at least an alternate version of him. But there’s a flip side to that positivity, as Chris also came face to face with Alt-Rick Flag Jr., as portrayed by The Suicide Squad vet Joel Kinnaman.

The somewhat uncomfortable reunion threw Peacemaker for a giant loop, considering their prior meeting that included Flag’s “What a joke” assertion, followed by Peacemaker killing him off. Making matters worse is that this version of Kinnaman’s character is dating Jennifer Holland other character Alt-Harcourt, whom Chris is attempting to woo. Cena addressed working with Kinnaman again in the HBO Max series (via James Gunn), calling his character "an alive, stumbly, mealy-mouthed version of Rick Flag Jr" and saying:

I love this moment for Joel, because he gets to play a character strongly opposed to his character Rick Flag Jr. The great thing about it is he gets the freedom to explore that space, where Peacemaker is just kind of taking this all in, like 'This guy is alive. How do I cope with this?'

Some of the episode's scenes do indeed feel slightly off, largely because we're seeing a version of Rick Flag Jr. who doesn't automatically despise Peacemaker (at least not in a visibly scowling manner), and one who understandably isn't haunted by the Earth-1 memories of his death at Chris' hands.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Just seeing Rick and Harcourt smiling together at all was a WTF jolt to the senses, all while Cena's character was quite clearly out of his element. So it definitely helped whenever the Sons of Liberty showed up to start destroying things, as it allowed Peacemaker to shake off some of his discomfort. I mean, if the Peace-Cycle can't do it, what can?

John Cena then shared some genuine, no-BS appreciation for his returning co-star, saying:

Joel gets to do some stuff you don’t normally see him do, which is great. It was great working with him again. It was great seeing him again. Gosh, I couldn’t be more grateful for all we did in The Suicide Squad, and literally the fight that made this show.

Peacemaker does not shy away from reminding viewers just how Earth-1's Rick Flag Jr. died, and how much it's rattled Chris even without parallel universes involved. And now to see that same guy (so to speak) being the one standing in the way of Harcourt and Peacemaker's love story (also so to speak) has to be a mindfuck for the latter. Which, I'll admit, is fun to watch, since Cena doesn't always get to play vulnerable in this role.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Joel Kinnaman's Favorite Episode 203 Deaths

Appearing on HBO Max's official Peacemaker podcast, Kinnaman was asked by show creator and pod host James Gunn (who noted how much the actor was giggling at the death sequences) which of the brutal fatalities was his favorite. Here's his answer:

Oh, I think it was the pencils. But also, that sad little malnourished fellow that got an axe to his forehead. . . . That was such a bully move, I felt like.

Chris should 100% watch out if he gets stuck inside an office supply closet with Rick Jr. Can't be too careful with one's earholes.

How long will it take before Peacemaker and Rick Flag Jr. go head to head? Will Rick Flag Sr. ever learn about his alt-universe son's survival? Who will Harcourt eventually end up with? There's only one way to find out. Well, two ways, but I don't suggest supergluing onesself to James Gunn.

Instead, keep watching Peacemaker's new episodes dropping every Thursday on HBO Max.