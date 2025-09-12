I Asked Chris Pratt What Fans Should Pay Attention To In Terminal List: Dark Wolf Ahead Of The Terminal List Season 2, And You Should Listen
Minor spoilers for The Terminal List and The Terminal List: Dark Wolf are ahead! Read with caution and stay up to date with both shows by streaming them with an Amazon Prime subscription.
As The Terminal List: Dark Wolf moves through its run on the 2025 TV schedule, I’ve found a new reason to be happy that this Terminal List spinoff happened. From the jump, I was thrilled we’d get Ben Edwards' backstory that explained why he did what he did at the end of the OG series. However, as Chris Pratt told me, it’s also great because it’s introducing us to history that will be important in Terminal List Season 2.
When Terminal List got renewed, the Taylor Kitsch-led spinoff was announced, too. Now, as Dark Wolf airs, we’re getting to know some beloved characters from Jack Carr’s novels, who will presumably be featured in Season 2 of the OG show, which is a book-to-screen adaptation of True Believer. During an interview with CinemaBlend, Chris Pratt told me that we need to pay attention to said characters, because we’ll see them again:
While we know Ben Edwards’ fate at the end of The Terminal List, we don’t know where Mo, Raife and Landry are. They aren’t in Season 1. However, since Season 2 will follow True Believer, we know they’ll be in the new episodes of the series all about Pratt’s character James Reece.
As I discussed why it was important to pay attention to these characters in Dark Wolf with the Parks and Rec star, he also noted that we should be thinking about the timing of both shows. The Taylor Kitsch-led prequel series takes place seven years before the events of Season 1, and a lot can change in that time, as Pratt explained:
When we meet Mo, Raife and Landry, specifically, they’re all leaving the SEALs with Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards. Meanwhile, Pratt’s Reece stayed in the teams. We’ve already seen this experience working as CIA operatives change these characters – I mean, Tom Hopper’s Hastings tortured a man in Episode 5 of Dark Wolf, which marked a major turning point for his character.
That happened not long after they left the teams, so think about how a decade of questionable and morally grey work will change these characters. With that in mind, Kitsch kind of teased that too during our interview, as he said:
- Taylor Kitsch: Arguably, you're gonna witness one of the craziest character arcs I've ever seen.
- Chris Pratt: 100%.
Well, that sounds exciting! Thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out what they’re talking about. That’s because, as Dark Wolf airs, Terminal List Season 2 is in the works and will hopefully be available to stream on Amazon Prime sooner rather than later.
