‘They’re At An Impasse’: Peacemaker’s Jennifer Holland Breaks Down Why Emilia Harcourt Feels So Conflicted About Season 2’s Latest Curveball
This makes things even more complicated.
Warning: SPOILERS for the Peacemaker episode “Need I Say Door” are ahead!
We’re halfway into Peacemaker Season 2’s run on the 2025 TV schedule, and it’s become clear that there’s awkward tension between John Cena’s Christopher Smith and Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt following that mysterious dalliance between the two of them aboard a boat. It’s gotten to the point where Chris is now looking to grow closer with the Harcourt from that other universe. Now the episode “Need I Say Door” has put the main Harcourt in a position where she has to lure Chris into a trap on behalf of A.R.G.U.S., and Holland talked with CinemaBlend about how her character feels so conflicted about this latest curveball for the HBO Max subscription-exclusive series.
Following A.R.G.U.S.’ failed attempt to breach the Quantum Unfolding Chamber in Peacemaker’s house, Rick Flag Sr. reached out to Emilia Harcourt for help. She’s been having no luck getting hired by another intelligence agency due to Amanda Waller black-booking her, but Flag informed her that she could get back into the good graces of the U.S. government by agreeing to set up a meet with Chris at Kupperberg Park. When I asked Holland if Harcourt feels conflicted at all about doing this given how off the vibe has been between her and Chris due to whatever happened on the boat, she started off by saying:
Hopefully Peacemaker Season 2 will eventually show us what went down on the boat, but for now, Chris and Harcourt have very differing beliefs on how they’re supposed to move forward. That’s only going to become more complicated now that Harcourt is working with Flag to apprehend Chris. This certainly isn’t going to help with opening the doors to communication.
None of this would be happening if Amanda Waller hadn’t lashed out at Emilia Harcourt for, as Rick Flag Sr. explained, “corrupting” her daughter, Leota Adebayo, who exposed Task Force X and Project Butterfly in the Peacemaker Season 1 finale. But now Harcourt has the opportunity to return to her old professional life, though as Jennifer Holland cleared up with me, throwing Christopher Smith under the bus like this definitely isn’t easy for her:
Yes, as we learned in “Another Rick Up My Sleeve,” the late Rick Flag Jr. and Emilia Harcourt were close friends. They even slept together just hours before Rick shipped out to Corto Maltese in The Suicide Squad, where he would ultimately be killed by Peacemaker. This adds more context for why Harcourt disliked Chris so much at the start of Peacemaker, and even though she thinks more positively of him now, she’s also pretty desperate given how her life turned out. Holland concluded:
We’ll find out next Thursday how this meet goes down when the latter half of Peacemaker Season 2 kicks off. “Need I Say Door” also ended by showing Michael Rooker’s Red St. Wild is indeed the real deal and more determined than ever to kill Eagly. Let’s cross our fingers that Chris’ feathered best friend stays safe.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
