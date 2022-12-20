Jon Cryer Got A Message From Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum After Confirming Lex Luthor Will Be Recast

The Arrowverse and its related shows have experienced many shakeups as of late, as fans recently said goodbye to Stargirl and will bid farewell to The Flash in 2023. Superman & Lois will be the last remaining show in the franchise, even if it established that it exists outside the world of the main programs. With that separation comes a downside for fans, as it seems that the series, despite already casting one Season 3 villain , is searching for a new Lex Luthor rather than having Jon Cryer reprise the role he played on Supergirl . Not long after confirming he wouldn’t return as Luthor, Cryer received a message from Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum.

Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor for seven seasons on Smallville, sent some honest sentiments to Jon Cryer after the latter crafted a semi-sad Twitter post about Henry Cavill’s dismissal as Superman. Rosenbaum chased the tweet with some words of encouragement, which you can see for yourself down below:

I heard they were casting a new Lex on that show. I don’t get it. They rarely listen to fans. You killed it and you’re a terrific human being. Now go bathe in your millions. You deserve it. Upward and onwards buddy. Love, LexDecember 15, 2022 See more

Prior to this tweet, Jon Cryer took to Twitter to confirm that he won’t be considered for Lex Luthor on Superman & Lois. The Two and a Half Men alum explained in his tweets that he’d be filming his new TV series in February. But even if that weren't the case, he wouldn't return, as he’d already been informed by DC of their intentions and that they wished to take the character in another direction.

Fortunately, it seems like Jon Cryer isn’t all that broken up about it, since he had a humorous response to throw back at Michael Rosenbaum. Cryer joked about a secret ritual known only to actors who play Lex Luthor and how they’ll have to initiate the next person to portray the iconic bad guy:

When they figure out who the new guy is we’ll have to get him to partake in the Elaborate Top Secret Deeply Humiliating Lex Luthor Hazing Ritual™️

I know that Jon Cryer is most likely joking here but, if there is a ritual, I really want to know what it is and when it’s happening for the actor who will allegedly play Lex next. While a casting decision hasn’t been announced just yet, it seems like said person can expect some light-hearted ribbing from Cryer and Michael Rosenbaum when they’re announced.

Michael Rosenbaum reached out to a fellow Lex Luthor actor at a time at which he himself has signaled some interest in reprising his role as the character for James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe. It seems unlikely that the director and newly installed co-pilot behind DC Studios' creative direction would tap Rosenbaum for the role (even if they are close friends). But in a world where Henry Cavill is no longer Superman , who knows what other decisions might be made?