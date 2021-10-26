Why Spider-Man Fans Think Another Trailer For No Way Home Is Already Coming

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, and two more blockbusters are arriving before the New Year. The most hotly anticipated is Spider-Man: No Way Home, a project that has been the subject of countless rumors . The first trailer basically broke the internet, and some fans already think another one is coming.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to hit theaters in December, so it makes sense that Sony and Marvel might be picking up the marketing campaign. The first trailer only inspired more rumors and theories about Jon Watts’ threequel, but some moviegoers think another one is coming thanks to a website that approves of new trailers.

This update comes to us from a Korean website where trailers are approved for audiences overseas. Two different trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home are listed, with the most recent dated October 26th. Since only one trailer had previously been released, fans are hoping we get more footage from Tom Holland’s mysterious solo flick . The fans need certain questions answered!

Eternals will hit theaters shortly, and after that all eyes will be on what’s coming with Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the new trailer isn’t currently confirmed, it would make a great deal of sense for Marvel to debut new footage for audiences seeing Eternals in theaters. We’ll just have to wait and see if/when we’re treated to more from the upcoming crossover blockbuster.

As previously mentioned, there are a ton of rumors about what’s going to happen when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally hits theaters. It certainly seems like the multiverse is in play, as the first trailer showed Doctor Strange doing a spell gone wrong, plus the confirmation of villains from the previous Spider-Man franchises. As such, another trailer might help to clarify what exactly Tom Holland’s third solo movie will be about.

Perhaps the most popular outstanding rumor about Spider-Man: No Way Home is that Tom Holland will be joined by the previous two live-action versions of Peter Parker: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Both Holland and Garfield have gone on record denying this plot point , but the fandom isn’t quite convinced.

As you can see above, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Alfred Molina reprising his role as Doc Ock. Willem Dafoe’s voice is also heard, which seems to confirm his Green Goblin is back. But will Tom Holland’s Peter Parker face these villains alone, or with the help of his predecessors? Only time will tell, but hopefully some additional footage arrives sooner rather than later.