Madame Web's Flash Forward Scenes Are Some Of The More Interesting Parts Of The Movie. Dakota Johnson Admits She Had No Idea What Was Going On

The Sony Spider-Verse’s first clairvoyant hero is here with Madame Web, and yes, the superpower came with some unique challenges for Dakota Johnson to overcome on set. The actress who leads the star-studded Madame Web cast recently got candid about getting “very lost” on set regarding the movie’s timelines amidst the numerous flash forward scenes.

Although critics have slammed Madame Web and it became the first movie from Sony's Marvel Universe to not hit No. 1 during its opening weekend, some more interesting parts of the movie could be found with the flash forward sequences that Dakota Johnson’s Cassandra Webb sees throughout the flick. However, according to the actress, the concept added some big hurdles on set. In her words:

It added so many different camera set-ups, like triple the amount of work. And it was very complex, and there’s only like minor differences between each version of the same scene, so it was like puzzle pieces, and really paying attention to what moment we’re in, and what angle we’re in, and continuity and things like that.

While speaking to The Wrap , Dakota Johnson also said having multiple versions of one scene would often leave her confused and learning from the director to keep her on track. As she continued:

I did. Yes, I did get very lost and SJ always knew exactly where we were, which was really incredible.

During the interview, Johnson also shared that Madame Web's script underwent some “drastic changes” from the time that she signed on to the project. Johnson said she ”can’t even tell you what they were,” but the theatrical version was clearly not the first draft that she first read on the page.

Madame Web has Dakota Johnson playing a paramedic who suddenly develops clairvoyant powers after she faces a brush with death at work. Once she begins to see visions of the future, she becomes intertwined with three women played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor, who are destined to become future Spider-Women. The movie also features Adam Scott as Ben Parker, who changes a famous Spider-Man line, but in a way that actually makes sense .

Following the greatly negative reaction to Madame Web, it’s unclear what’s next for these established characters, but we hope Sydney Sweeney at least gets another Spider-Woman movie . You can check out our explanation of Madame Web ’s ending once you’ve seen the movie.