Madame Web's Flash Forward Scenes Are Some Of The More Interesting Parts Of The Movie. Dakota Johnson Admits She Had No Idea What Was Going On
"I did get very lost."
The Sony Spider-Verse’s first clairvoyant hero is here with Madame Web, and yes, the superpower came with some unique challenges for Dakota Johnson to overcome on set. The actress who leads the star-studded Madame Web cast recently got candid about getting “very lost” on set regarding the movie’s timelines amidst the numerous flash forward scenes.
Although critics have slammed Madame Web and it became the first movie from Sony's Marvel Universe to not hit No. 1 during its opening weekend, some more interesting parts of the movie could be found with the flash forward sequences that Dakota Johnson’s Cassandra Webb sees throughout the flick. However, according to the actress, the concept added some big hurdles on set. In her words:
While speaking to The Wrap, Dakota Johnson also said having multiple versions of one scene would often leave her confused and learning from the director to keep her on track. As she continued:
During the interview, Johnson also shared that Madame Web's script underwent some “drastic changes” from the time that she signed on to the project. Johnson said she ”can’t even tell you what they were,” but the theatrical version was clearly not the first draft that she first read on the page.
Madame Web has Dakota Johnson playing a paramedic who suddenly develops clairvoyant powers after she faces a brush with death at work. Once she begins to see visions of the future, she becomes intertwined with three women played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor, who are destined to become future Spider-Women. The movie also features Adam Scott as Ben Parker, who changes a famous Spider-Man line, but in a way that actually makes sense.
Following the greatly negative reaction to Madame Web, it’s unclear what’s next for these established characters, but we hope Sydney Sweeney at least gets another Spider-Woman movie. You can check out our explanation of Madame Web’s ending once you’ve seen the movie.
Following Madame Web, there are quite a few other upcoming superhero movies to look forward to in 2024. Next up, over in the MCU, Deadpool & Wolverine will bring the X-Men universe into the MCU in a big way when it hits theaters this July. After that, returning to Sony's Spider-Verse, Sony’s Kraven the Hunter will explore the origins of one iconic Spider-Man villain with Aaron Taylor-Johnson starring. The year will be rounded out with Venom 3 coming to theaters in November.
