Marvel Alum Pom Klementieff Teases Potential Reunion With James Gunn At DC Studios

James Gunn has demonstrated a clear appreciation for the acting talents of Pom Klementieff since their first collaboration in the making of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. Not only is Klementieff's Mantis a substantial character in the Marvel blockbuster and its big screen sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but she is spotlighted in the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special and has a cameo in Gunn's first DC film, The Suicide Squad. This history in mind, it's hardly surprising that the two friends have had conversations about their professional futures together, which may include a role in the growing DC Universe.

Pom Klementieff has been doing the press rounds recently promoting her new movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, and she was asked by The Movie Dweeb about the possibility of her having a role in James Gunn's plans as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. The actor confirmed that they have had talks about a character, and while she wouldn't provide any specifics, she did note that it's a role that would give her plenty more opportunities to kick ass on screen. Said Klementieff,

We’ve been talking about it, and there’s like one specific character that he’s thinking of, and I think it would be really, really awesome. It would continue [to have me] doing action, too, so it’s exciting.

As alluded to above, fans will remember that Pom Klementieff made an uncredited appearance as a La Gatita Amable dancer in The Suicide Squad, but as James Gunn works to establish the new canon that is the DC Universe, it sounds like he has a much more significant role in mind for who to play. But what role could it be?

One thing that makes speculation difficult is the sheer number of projects that have already been announced as part of the DC Universe. It's possible that James Gunn is keeping a hero or villain role set aside for her in Superman: Legacy (which recently cast its Clark Kent and Lois Lane), but if not, there exist plenty of other opportunities for her. In addition to upcoming DC movies including The Authority, The Brave And The Bold, Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing, there is the possibility that she will be unleashed in one of the developing DC small screen projects – options including the animated Creature Commandos, Waller (starring Viola Davis), Lanterns, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold and (maybe) Peacemaker Season 2.

With Superman: Legacy not set to hit theaters until 2025, we are still at a point in time when there's a lot more that we don't know about the DC Universe than we do, so everything new we learn is an exciting piece that fits into the puzzle. Stay tuned for more updates about Pom Klementieff's potential future in the DC Universe