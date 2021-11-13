6 Marvel Characters Alicia Vikander Would Be Perfect To Play

There are some performers in Hollywood whose current absence in superhero movies puzzles me, because they seem extremely qualified for the gig. Take, for example Alicia Vikander - a Swedish-born Academy Award winner (for her supporting role in The Danish Girl) who also promptly established herself as an action star (in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. from 2015, and as the new Lara Croft in 2018’s Tomb Raider reboot) and is married to a long time veteran of the Marvel movies (X-Men movies’ Magneto, Michael Fassbender).

Based on all of that criteria alone, I have very little doubt that the actress’ comic book movie debut is right around the corner, and I have a few characters from the pages of Marvel Comics in mind, starting with one that reminds me a lot of her breakthrough English-language role.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jocasta

While few would dispute that Alicia Vikander deserved her Oscar for The Danish Girl, I think the performance that demands just as much (if not more) recognition was as the extremely life-like android Ava in 2014’s Ex Machina - a riveting, technophobic tale from writer and director Alex Garland. I think it would be a lot of fun to see the actress introduced into the Marvel Cinematic as a similar character - namely Jocasta, whom Ultron created to be his own bride by uploading the consciousness of Janet Van Dyne into a robotic host before her “soul” revived as a more heroic ally and, later, an Avenger.

A few creative liberties would likely be required, especially with Tony Stark and Bruce Banner being Ultron’s creators instead of Hank Pym, and the fact that Ultron is (currently) out of operation, but Vikander would be able to make it her own in a most beautiful way.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Appraiser

Speaking of making things her own in a most beautiful way, however you may have felt about the 2018 Tomb Raider movie (especially if you are a fan of Angelina Jolie’s take on Lara Croft), you have to admit that Alicia Vikander did a wonderful job reinventing that character. She is the sole reason I am hoping we actually do get to see Tomb Raider 2, but in case that follow-up is destined to become forever lost in development hell, there is still a chance the actress could continue her trek as a globe-trotting fortune finder in the MCU as Appraiser.

Very little is actually known about the pink-haired treasure hunter, who was first seen teamed up with a pirate named Stripmine as the mutant-killing Sentinels attacked the island of Genosha, but that just gives Vikander more freedom make the character into something new for the big screen.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Abigail Brand

On the other hand, there is another badass Marvel heroine who originally debuted in an issue of X-Men (and has a unique hair-style) that Alicia Vikander is probably more deserving to play in a movie (or TV show), and that would be Abigail Brand. The green-haired half-alien, half-mutant was once an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. until her vast knowledge of extra-terrestrial activity, bold leadership skills, and unabashed resilience earned her the pleasure of taking over S.W.O.R.D. (a special organization introduced in the MCU on WandaVision) when she was just 28.

She is also a major player in the Secret Invasion comic book storyline so, unless Emilia Clarke is playing the character in the Secret Invasion TV show, it would be pretty cool to see Vikander become her when we finally see the franchise bring Brian Michael Bendis’ acclaimed crossover event to life.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Woman

You know what? I think there might be an even more badass, resilient, mutant Marvel heroine which Alicia Vikander would be even more deserving and appropriate to play, and I base this claim partially on fan suggestions and online rumors that the actress has been considered for the role in question.

Reportedly, actress-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde is preparing to direct a Marvel movie for Sony, which is more than likely going to feature Jessica Drew (a.k.a. Spider-Woman) as the lead character and, quite frankly, the Vikander is kind of the spitting image of her in real life, if you ask me. Of course, if not for the resemblance to the superhero (with such arachnid-like abilities as pheromonal manipulation, bio-electric “venom blasts,” and wall-crawling), the actress’ action star reputation and uncanny ability to master a British accent is what makes her an ideal candidate.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Sinthea Schmidt

It is probably no secret the Alicia Vikander has already shared the screen with several Marvel movie stars outside of her husband, Michael Fassbender (whom she met filming The Light Between Oceans), including Jude Law and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 2012’s period drama Anna Karenina, Bradley Cooper in the 2015 culinary dramedy Burnt, and in the Julian Assange biopic, The Fifth Estate, with Daniel Bruhl (who was also in Burnt, actually).

Considering how things left off with the Falcon and the Winter Soldier ending, I am sure we will be seeing more of the German actor as Baron Zemo and think that casting Vikander as a known ally of the character would be an amazing way for these two reunite. The villain in question is named Sinthea Schmidt, who also goes by “Sin” and has certainly lived up to that name and the legacy of her father, Johann “Red Skull” Schmidt, with a long list of dastardly deeds.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Clea

In case Alicia Vikander would rather not make her reunion with a Fifth Estate co-star as a villain, I have the perfect and more heroic alternate solution. Starring as the infamous Julian Assange in that 2013 biopic was British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who would, of course, go on to star as the title hero of Doctor Strange in 2016. In the comics, the Sorcerer Supreme would fall involve with Clea - the former, natural heir to the dark dimension - whose introduction into the MCU would lead to some truly magical adventures, even if it means doing away with her and Stephen Strange’s romance for the sake of his relationship with Rachel McAdams’ Dr. Christine Palmer.

If we never do see Alicia Vikander join the MCU, I suppose it is not a complete loss, because she technically already plays a superhero in Tomb Raider anyway. On the other hand, I also cannot help but wonder what characters from the DC movies she would be ideal for.