After Fantastic Four’s Miles Teller Reacted To The First Steps Teaser, Fellow Franchise Alum Kate Mara Shared Her Thoughts

As the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps approaches the 2025 movie schedule, fans of Marvel’s First Family are eagerly dissecting every detail from the “fantastic” first teaser trailer. But it’s not just audiences sharing thoughts, as actors who previously donned the iconic blue suits are weighing in, too. Miles Teller, who played Reed Richards in the 2015 reboot, recently reacted positively to the teaser. Now, his co-star from that same film, Kate Mara (who portrayed Sue Storm) is sharing her take on the next cinematic iteration of the F4.

Kate Mara just attended this year's SXSW when Screen Rant asked for her thoughts on the upcoming Marvel movie’s trailer, which debuted to major fanfare. The actress had nothing but praise for the film’s cast and its fresh direction, saying:

I did see the trailer. The cast is so great. I love all of those actors, so I'm excited to see it. It looks very different.

That's an interesting response, and it probably strikes a chord with a lot of fans who have watched the cinematic ups and downs of the Fantastic Four franchise. After the mixed reviews of Josh Trank’s 2015 iteration, it makes sense that Marvel Studios is going in a totally different direction with their take on the team. Trank’s FF was plagued with problems behind the scenes and became one of the biggest flops in the superhero movie genre. With the retro style and vibes of this newest flick, “very different” is precisely what fans and viewers need.

After Fox's second take on the superhero team failed at the box office, the franchise was left in limbo until Marvel Studios reclaimed the rights. The Shooter actress has previously spoken about her struggles during production, so her support for the reboot shows she’s more than happy to see the property get another shot. Miles Teller was also supportive, sharing his best for the cast and saying that he doesn't "wish anybody to be a part of a bomb."

First Steps marks the first time the beloved superhero family will be fully integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline. The teaser gives fans a sneak peek at what looks like a cool retro-futuristic version of the team, diving into the sci-fi adventure vibe that made them so popular in the comics. Even though we don't know much about the plot, the stunning visuals and upbeat feel of the teaser make it stand out from past adaptations.

As Kate Mara pointed out, The Fantastic Four cast is stacked, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing). Fans have been buzzing about the casting choices, and Kate Mara’s comments reflect a general excitement over the new lineup. Mara is a real class act and, if she ends up seeing the movie when it's released, I'd love to hear her full reaction to it.

The upcoming superhero movie looks like it will finally give us a faithful take of Marvel’s first family, the way we fans have always hoped for. Now, all we have to do is wait for the Fantastic Four: First Steps to drop in theaters on July 25. Until then, you can revisit all MCU entries with a Disney+ subscription.