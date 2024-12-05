Agatha All Along Fans Hyped Up By Both A Possible Season 2 Update As Well As The Show's First Big Award Nomination

Despite coming into existence with a limited series distinction, Agatha All Along reportedly surpassed Marvel execs’s expectations regarding popularity and viewership stats, to the point where Season 2 rumors quickly surfaced. Those rumors gained ground after the finale’s team-up conclusion for Billy , and then again when Agatha went into For Your Consideration talks as a “Comedy Series” instead of sticking with “Limited Series.” Now, fans have a new reason to be optimistic, as well as a reason to celebrate award season.

Why Agatha All Along Fans Think Season 2 Is Definitely Happening Now

Perhaps the biggest clue that Agatha All Along could get a second season is the fact that no one at Marvel has officially gone on the record in recent weeks to say that a second season is NOT in the works. But of course, the absence of evidence doesn’t serve as its own evidence in this case, and what we’d really need is inarguable proof.

To speak frankly, that’s not what this is, either, but it’s perhaps the most positive piece of Season 2 news possible at the moment. The industry publication Production Weekly unveiled the projects covered in the latest issue, and lo and behold, Agatha All Along Season 2 is noted as being one of the many projects set to kick off an official project in the coming months, possibly to become a 2025 TV premiere , or possibly for later.

Production Weekly - Issue 1431 - Thursday, December 5, 2024 / 142 Listings - 32 PagesDownload Current Issue ⬇️https://t.co/92ozkFxpgk pic.twitter.com/ni66tmuHsYDecember 5, 2024

While it's certainly plausible bordering on possible that this update actually tracks with reality, it has to be said that projects covered in Production Weekly are in no way guaranteed to be fully confirmed by studios. The outlet's track record isn't perfect, even if a number of its details have panned out to be true. As such, I won't get my hopes up for another return from Evan Peters' Ralph Bohner, as much as I want it.

That said, even if the production details may not be correct, the fact that Season 2 is even part of the outlet's lineup is at least a positive sign that indicates discussions are being had, if nothing else. There's a lot of room between "discussions" and "now filming," of course, but everything has to start somewhere, just like the Witches Road.

It's worth noting that's the same outlet that sparked new reports about Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch getting a standalone movie, which was already rumored to be in the works alongside an upcoming Vision-fronted series on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Congratulations To Agatha All Along For Its First Big Awards Nomination

At this point of non-clarity regarding Agatha All Along's future, it's impossible to know whether or not the Powers That Be would be swayed into producing another season if the first season earned some awards cred. One hopes that such attention wouldn't hurt, however. I can't think of anything negative that would come out of Patti LuPone landing the first big nom.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Critics Choice Awards unveiled the nominations for the 2025 ceremony taking place on Sunday, January 12. And amidst that large group of talents, the Grammy- and Tony-winning LuPone served as the only nomination for Agatha, but we're not looking a witch-horse in the mouth here. Here's the group the Broadway icon will be up against:

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

While a Best Supporting Actress nod isn't necessarily the biggest example of proof that Season 2 needs to happen, Patti LuPone obviously still won out over a ton of other talented comedy actors to get the nomination. It's not like she was a shoo-in, even as talented as she is.

It was tough competition for everybody trying to land Critics Choice TV nominations, and LuPone's was one of just two overall for Marvel series, with X-Men '97 up for Best Animated Series. Disney+ landed six in total, including one for Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa as Best Actor in a Drama and Bluey for Best Animated Series.

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards will air on E! on Thursday, January 9, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Until it gets here, all episodes of Agatha All Along's first season are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.