Agatha: House Of Harkness: 6 Questions We Have About The WandaVision Spinoff

There are plenty of upcoming Marvel TV shows, each primed to show off a new corner of the expansive cinematic universe that first launched back in 2008. The series that kicked off this new era in Marvel Studios’ history was Disney+’s WandaVision, which debuted to massive acclaim (and constant fan speculation) in January 2021. Given its success, it wasn’t too surprising to learn later in the year that the company was developing an Agatha Harkness-centric spinoff series , which was later confirmed to be called Agatha: House of Harkness. The series will see the return of Kathryn Hahn’s breakout character, but there are still plenty of other questions that we have about the show.

So far, it’s been reported that the spinoff series will be somewhat different from its parent show. The project has been billed as a “dark comedy,” which should be perfect, considering the talents of its lead. While the show may be different, it will still share WandaVision’s creative talent, as head writer Jac Schaeffer is set to return to write and produce. So what don’t we know about this upcoming installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you might ask? Well, let’s talk it out, shall we:

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The MCU faithful surely know that when it comes to Phase Four, Marvel has a hefty slate of upcoming movies and streamable TV shows . 2022 alone will see the release of three films and (at least) four new original TV programs. A release window has yet to be confirmed for Agatha, and the packed schedule honestly makes it difficult to predict a timeframe. Though we can definitely rule out this year since the series is still a ways away from filming at this point. It wouldn’t, however, be far-fetched to assume that it could drop sometime in 2023. And if it follows in its predecessor’s shoes, it could even arrive during the early part of that year.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When Will The WandaVision Spinoff Begin Filming?

Though production details are few and far between, it seems clear that House of Harkness is currently in the early stages of development. However, given how efficiently Marvel Studios has been able to crank out content for the small screen, things could kick off sooner rather than later. Should the 2023 theory be correct, the show would hypothetically kick off production sometime this year. This is, of course, all conjecture at this point, and things could get moving later. Still, one can hope, right?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

How Many Episodes Will The Series Have?

When it comes to Marvel’s TV ventures, episode count is almost just as important to viewers as the content of the project itself. Some fans seem to prefer longer runs, while others don’t mind something nice and tight. The MCU projects have, so far, ranged from six to nine episodes, and WandaVision had the latter. There’s a chance that the same could be true for Agatha: House of Harkness, especially when you consider that Jac Schaeffer is once again at the helm. It’s still too early to tell what the exact number might be but, if anything, fans can take comfort in the fact that they’ll probably get at least six installments with the maniacal and humorous witch.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Will The Show Have Multiple Directors Or Only One Like WandaVision?

WandaVision, like some of its fellow shows, only utilized one director for the duration of its run. Matt Shakman was the one who helmed the sitcom-infused show, which resulted in a firm, singular vision, which actually landed him an Emmy nod. Jac Schaeffer and Marvel may be looking to go the same route with Agatha’s spinoff, but then again, it could take a page from Hawkeye and upcoming shows like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk and use a few different creatives. Having varied voices could also work, to be honest. Regardless though, we’ll have to wait and see who Marvel chooses to bring in to handle things.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Where Does Agatha: House Of Harkness Take Place Within The MCU Timeline?

Most fans surely know that the MCU follows a very detailed timeline, which is why so many viewers tend to watch (or rewatch) the Marvel movies in order. The same is also becoming true for the television shows. In the case of House of Harkness, one has to wonder whether the show will take place before or after the events of WandaVision. It’s hard to deny that a prequel series could be fun. However, I’d argue that the more intriguing route would be for the show to pick up after Harkness’ encounter with Wanda Maximoff – the Scarlet Witch. When the two parted ways in the series finale , Wanda trapped Agatha in her Agnes persona , so one can’t help but wonder if the crafty witch would ever find a way to free herself – unless someone else were to do it for her.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Will Other Major MCU Characters Appear On The Show?

Of course, one of the things that fans love most about this franchise is that characters can easily crossover into different projects, and this has already occurred on multiple occasions within the Disney+ shows. For instance, Don Cheadle’s Rhodey briefly appeared on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Florence Pugh brought her Black Widow character, Yelena Belova, to Hawkeye. In terms of Agatha: House of Harkness, the obvious choice would be another appearance from Wanda Maximoff (if it’s not a prequel). But all in all, I wouldn’t be surprised if the producers have a few surprises up their sleeves when it comes to potential cameos.

There may still be a lot of unknowns surrounding Agatha: House of Harkness, but the thought of seeing more of Kathryn Hahn in her Emmy-nominated role is enough to get one excited. (Personally, I’m hoping Jac Schaeffer manages to fit in a reprise of the catchy “Agatha All Along” somewhere.) Let’s hope the show manages to be a worthy follow-up to the MCU’s first TV project.

And if you’d like to get a better sense of who Agatha Harkness is, you can currently stream WandaVision in its entirety on Disney+.