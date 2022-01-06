Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Ming-Na Wen Has Thoughts On Fans Rallying For Revival Of Marvel Series

While she’s currently known for playing Star Wars ’ returning enforcer Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett alongside the merch-friendly bounty hunter , fan-beloved actress Ming-Na Wen will never stop being Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Melinda May to a very vocal set of Marvel fans. On various occasions after the rollicking spy drama wrapped up its seven-season run on ABC, the S.H.I.E.L.D. fandom has taken to social media amass support and conversations surrounding any kind of potential return, and such was the case this week, with “#SaveAgentsOfSHIELD” trending on Twitter. And guess what? The actress had a message for those fans and their tireless quests.

Speaking with Deadline , Ming-Na Wen was asked specifically about her thoughts on the social media support, and whether she thought an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. revival was a possibility. In her words:

I love that our small fanbase is getting bigger and bigger, because I think people are starting to rewatch all the episodes and realizing what a wonderful series it was and I love the fans and the fans’ reactions. . . . Fingers crossed. Who knows?

Of course, anyone who has been surrounded by swarms of S.H.I.E.L.D. viewers knows that Ming-Na Wen is employing a bit of reverse-hyperbole in calling it a “small fanbase.” Perhaps it isn’t as massive and far-reaching as the crowds that have turned Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man; No Way Home into some of the biggest blockbusters of all time , but said fanbase was large and loyal enough to keep the show going for seven season on ABC, which is certainly not the norm for shows that have minimal followings.

And what better way to spark celebratory emotions within that fandom than by sharing a hopeful tease regarding Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s future? Unless some big announcements are just around the corner, Ming-Na Wen probably wouldn’t actually have full-blown insights into what Disney and Marvel execs are planning for the TV series’ future, so it’s likely that she’s just as much in the dark about all of it as the rest of us. However, the actress does seem like the kind of person who would graciously clue Marvel fans in if there was legitimately no shot at Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. being revived, or if she could say with certainty that none of those characters would ever be seen on TV or in theaters again .

Of course, Marvel Studios seemed to be pretty content with keeping this particular fanbase’s hopes dashed with its most recent TV streaming effort. Disney+’s Hawkeye sparked all kinds of celebratory responses by bringing Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk back into the fold in a not-entirely-canonical nod to Netflix’s Daredevil , yet seemed to completely dismiss the S.H.I.E.L.D. side of things by apparently retconning Mockingbird’s live-action identity . Even when Loki did manage to reference the death of Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson, the character’s eventual resurrection and TV future were not brought up.

But for all that one can look at this situation logically, it's far more fun to view things optimistically, believing that SOMETHING might happen if Ming-Na Wen's fingers are crossed. There are few actors more cemented beneath the Disney/Marvel umbrella than she is, so let's keep those hopes alive!