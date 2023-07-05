Anthony Mackie Knows Which Marvel Characters He'd Like Sam Wilson To Team Up With Next

There's an exciting future ahead for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the events depicted in the Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, the hero has fully accepted the mantle of Captain America, and next summer we'll get to see him at the center of a major blockbuster for the first time in Captain America: Brave New World. Possibilities for the character seem very open ended at the moment – but if it were up to the actor, one thing we would see in the not-too-distant future would be an adventure featuring Sam Wilson, Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, and Thor.

In a wide ranging recent interview with Inverse, Anthony Mackie spoke to his future playing Sam Wilson and teased his relationship with Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: Brave New World. As for what could be in store beyond his 2024 Marvel movie, Mackie said that he wants the opportunity to create some MCU chaos alongside Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan and Chris Hemsworth:

I would like for the three of us to get in a situation with [Chris] Hemsworth. I think the four of us would literally cause so much havoc.

Anthony Mackie and Chris Hemsworth have technically be in three movies together – Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame – but Sam Wilson and Thor have spent virtually zero time together. Not only would it be fun to see how their personalities pair together, but it is worth noting that they would make a good pair to work with Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes, as they can handle any action going on in the sky while the two pals from mid-20th century Brooklyn handle things on the ground.

Of course, whether or not we'll ever actually get to see the Captain Americas, The Winter Soldier and Thor team-up on a mission is an unknown at this point... and Anthony Mackie also admits that he isn't wholly up to speed on everything that is on the way from the MCU. At last year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige dubbed the new post-Infinity Saga era of the franchise as The Multiverse Saga, but Mackie still isn't totally clear on what that means:

I’m still trying to figure out the Marvel-verse, or whatever. I don’t know. I don’t even know what the multiverse is. Dude, I have no idea what it is. I’m still trying to figure that shit out.

