Anthony Mackie Admits One Marvel OG Is ‘Condescending In A Smart Way,’ And He Would Absolutely Kick Him Out Of The Avengers Group Chat

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant franchise, one that keeps fans on their toes with new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen what electric chemistry the cast has, and love to hear the hi jinx that happen on and off set. And Anthony Mackie recently revealed which of his super powered co-stars he'd like to see kicked out of the Avengers group chat.

The Hurt Locker actor has been doing a ton of press as he leads the cast of Captain America: Brave New World. While appearing on Hot Ones Versus alongside co-star Danny Ramirez, Mackie mentioned that infamous Avengers group chat that we'd all like to join. He joked about wanting Paul Rudd kicked out of it, offering:

I would kick Paul Rudd out of the chat. He's condescending in a smart way, so there's no way to get back at him. So he'll tell you something and you don't realize it is an insult until you're off the chat. And then there's no way to come back to it, he just has dismantled you.

Shots fired. Honestly it sounds like Paul Rudd is a bit of a shady assassin in the group chat. He's able to poke fun at his co-stars without them even knowing, bringing new meaning to the phrase "slow burn." And it's because of that Mackie is ready to kick the Clueless icon to the curb.

(Image credit: Disney)

It's fun seeing this faux feud between Mackie and Rudd, considering their character's somewhat contentious history in the MCU. Falcon had a brief but memorable role in the first Ant-Man movie, where Scott Lang attempted to steal from the Avengers Compound. We'll just have to see if they get to share the screen again in any upcoming Marvel movies coming down the pipeline.

Of course, Rudd isn't the only one that Anthony Mackie would like to see voted out of the Avengers group chat. He named another one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the same Hot Ones appearance, namely:

Him and Don Cheadle. Actually, he and Don Cheadle I would kick out of the chat.

While he didn't offer any reasons as to why Cheadle needs to get the boot, it's fun getting a peek behind the curtain at the interpersonal dynamics at play with the Avengers. Mackie shared more about what these relationships are like off camera, saying:

You know the best thing about the Marvel world, the Marvel universe, it's like siblings, like going to camp. So everybody chimes in and makes sure that you're supported. It meant a lot to me, Don Cheadle came to the [Captain America: Brave New World] premiere to tell me congratulations.

How sweet is that? As much as they might like to poke fun at each other, it's clear that there's a ton of love shared between the cast of The Avengers. Many of these names are expected to reunite on screen in The Russo's next big crossover events Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. While the studio is keeping its plans under wraps, hopefully we'll get more information sooner rather than later. For now, Captain America: Brave New World is still in theaters.