Anthony Mackie Admits One Marvel OG Is ‘Condescending In A Smart Way,’ And He Would Absolutely Kick Him Out Of The Avengers Group Chat
Shots fired.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant franchise, one that keeps fans on their toes with new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen what electric chemistry the cast has, and love to hear the hi jinx that happen on and off set. And Anthony Mackie recently revealed which of his super powered co-stars he'd like to see kicked out of the Avengers group chat.
The Hurt Locker actor has been doing a ton of press as he leads the cast of Captain America: Brave New World. While appearing on Hot Ones Versus alongside co-star Danny Ramirez, Mackie mentioned that infamous Avengers group chat that we'd all like to join. He joked about wanting Paul Rudd kicked out of it, offering:
Shots fired. Honestly it sounds like Paul Rudd is a bit of a shady assassin in the group chat. He's able to poke fun at his co-stars without them even knowing, bringing new meaning to the phrase "slow burn." And it's because of that Mackie is ready to kick the Clueless icon to the curb.
It's fun seeing this faux feud between Mackie and Rudd, considering their character's somewhat contentious history in the MCU. Falcon had a brief but memorable role in the first Ant-Man movie, where Scott Lang attempted to steal from the Avengers Compound. We'll just have to see if they get to share the screen again in any upcoming Marvel movies coming down the pipeline.
Of course, Rudd isn't the only one that Anthony Mackie would like to see voted out of the Avengers group chat. He named another one of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the same Hot Ones appearance, namely:
While he didn't offer any reasons as to why Cheadle needs to get the boot, it's fun getting a peek behind the curtain at the interpersonal dynamics at play with the Avengers. Mackie shared more about what these relationships are like off camera, saying:
How sweet is that? As much as they might like to poke fun at each other, it's clear that there's a ton of love shared between the cast of The Avengers. Many of these names are expected to reunite on screen in The Russo's next big crossover events Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. While the studio is keeping its plans under wraps, hopefully we'll get more information sooner rather than later. For now, Captain America: Brave New World is still in theaters.
