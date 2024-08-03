Someone Asked Tom Hiddleston What Olympic Sport The Avengers Would Play, And It's Strangely Entertaining

It’s the final week of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and wow has it included a huge turnout of Hollywood stars hanging out at the big events . Now, as athletes from across the globe compete for gold, silver and bronze medals to prove themselves best in the world and represent their country, we’re thinking about how the games would be if the Marvel Cinematic Universe was involved, thanks to Tom Hiddleston.

Tom Hiddleston, who of course has played Loki since 2011’s Thor, weighed in on what Olympic sports each of the Avengers would compete in. Check out the fun video on BBC Sport’s Instagram :

A post shared by BBC SPORT (@bbcsport) A photo posted by on

These are solid picks, Tom. I don’t know, but there’s something really entertaining about Hiddleston in particular vying for the Avengers in the Olympics, because his Marvel character would not be supporting the team of superheroes to any measure.

There are some clever theories here. Hiddleston imagines Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk “just wants to throw things to the other side of the stadium,” and yeah, that feels right. The actor volunteered Spider-Man for pole vault before realizing that he absolutely would win gold in the Men’s Speed Climbing event. Paris’ sport climbing events begin airing on the 2024 TV schedule this Tuesday and will give out medals Thursday, and we’ll absolutely be thinking about how Spidey would do now.

Tom Hiddleston volunteered Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as an oarsman in one of the rowing competitions before realizing “there’s nothing he can’t do.” The actor clearly has a great love for the actor and Logan considering he previously said he’d love Loki to interact with Wolverine or Charlie Cox’s Daredevil about a month prior. When it comes to Loki joining the Olympics, he imagines High Jump would be his thing. Men’s High Jump is another event that has yet to begin in Paris, but will happen on the 7th and 10th of August.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Another great thought from Hiddleston is Captain America and Black Panther both being in the Men’s 400m. Who would win?? Either way, I imagine it would be a close race, but perhaps Steve Rogers (in his heyday) would have the edge since he “can do this all day.” The Men’s 400m is also happening this week, starting Sunday with Round 1. If Wakanda was a real country, we have a feeling it would be winning gold medals left and right.

Hiddleston also imagined Iron Man might be a high jumper, but he also quickly suggested that Tony Stark would be unlikely to compete at all, and would “stay well clear of the track.” However, as it was announced last week at SDCC, the hero’s famed actor Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the MCU as Doctor Doom . One has to wonder how Loki and Doom might interact considering Downey Jr. has the same face as an Avenger? We’re certainly excited about the actor’s Doctor Doom role, but have so many questions .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hiddleston also said Black Widow would be a gymnast and Thor would throw around his hammer. Of course, the actor forgot that Hawkeye would own the Archery competition!

Considering we now know the upcoming Marvel movies are leading to Avengers: Doomsday ’s release in 2026, perhaps they need to train like Olympians, or recruit a few of them.