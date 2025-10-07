Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Might Reveal How The X-Men And Doctor Doom Square Off

There’s a ton of hype surrounding the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday , but a new rumor has surfaced that could change how we view the looming face-off between the MCU’s most powerful heroes and its next major villain. Marvel’s multiverse crossover is already shaping up to be Marvel Studios’ biggest gamble yet, with a cast reportedly pulling from nearly every active corner of the franchise. But a new detail, if true, may finally explain how Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom plans to take on the combined might of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the returning X-Men.

According to a report from ComicBoo , a VFX insider named James Mack has alleged that the infamous Latverian ruler will wield one of the most dangerous weapons from the X-Men universe : the Sentinels. Mack claims that Doom won’t just be reprogramming the mutant-hunting machines—we’ve apparently seen that before—but will instead be controlling them through magic. The VFX source responded to fan questions on X and alleged:

Doom will have the ability to control machines/robots through runes, taking command of the X-universe Sentinels… In several concept sketches, the Sentinels are shown with green runes across their bodies!

These rune-empowered Sentinels would, allegedly, then act as the Marvel villain’s personal army, allowing him to level the playing field against Marvel’s massive hero lineup.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As with all rumors, especially those involving early concept art and anonymous sources, it's important to treat the information with caution. It’s definitely a compelling theory, especially given earlier leaked set photos that appeared to show a destroyed Sentinel near the X-Mansion. The rumor also lines up with ongoing fan speculation that Doomsday will finally lean into the villain’s dual nature, as part sorcerer and part scientific mastermind.

For longtime fans who’ve watched all the Marvel movies in order , that’s been one of the biggest asks of the MCU. Previous film versions of Doctor Doom, particularly in 2005’s Fantastic Four and the 2015 reboot, were widely criticized for ignoring his mystical abilities. Instead, those takes on Victor von Doom leaned into tech-based or vaguely sci-fi explanations for his powers, robbing the character of his full comic-book potential. If Doomsday truly is planning to introduce the masked baddy as both a magical and mechanical threat, it could mark the first fully realized, comic-accurate version of the character on screen.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mack’s report also included more fuel for the fan fire, as he claims that the upcoming Marvel movie may feature the return of more original X-Men cast members. Specifically, Famke Janssen and Halle Berry are reportedly on board to reprise their roles as Jean Grey and Storm. While Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden have already been announced , the potential addition of Janssen and Berry would go a long way in rounding out the legacy X-Men lineup.

As always, nothing is confirmed until Marvel Studios says so. But with Avengers: Doomsday scheduled to hit the 2026 movie schedule on December 18, 2026, the speculation machine is in full swing. If even half of these rumors come to pass, this might be the biggest Marvel movie yet, and could finally deliver on some long-standing fan dreams, especially when it comes to doing Doctor Doom right.