X-Men's Famke Janssen Had A Three-Word Response After Being Asked If She Got A Call About Joining The New MCU

The upcoming MCU movie , Avengers: Doomsday, is every Marvel fan’s dream. The cast of the old and the new Marvel flicks will come together to take down Dr. Doom. But with plenty of OG X-Men actors returning for the 2026 movie release , Famke Janssen (who played Jean Grey in the original X-Men films ) was asked if she got a call to return for Doomsday, and she responded in three words.

You’ll be happy to know that the cast of Avengers: Doomsday is filled with plenty of OG X-Men actors to give you a feel-good dose of nostalgia. Thanks to Days of Future Past rebooting the timeline and bringing back mutants who died, these returning actors include Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan, Kelsey Grammer, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, and Alan Cumming. But with Jean Grey’s Famke Janssen not on this list, she got real with EW if she got the call to ask to return, and here was her three-word response:

Never. Never ever.

I’m truly curious why Famke Janssen wasn’t asked to return. After the X-Men timeline got rebooted at the end of Days of Future Past, we see that Jean Grey is alive and well. I’d be curious to see how her version would fit into the MCU and her interactions with other superheroes, like Doctor Strange or The Scarlet Witch. But personally, I could do without the Cyclops/Jean/Logan love triangle if Hugh Jackman does end up appearing in Doomsday, like fans think .

After her run on X-Men, Famke Janssen has filled her resume with other well-known projects, like the Taken series, Hemlock Grove, How to Get Away with Murder, and more. However, the Dutch actress continued to tell EW that reporters still ask her questions about her time playing the telepathic X-Men mutant:

I should be flattered, I suppose, that this character has resonated with people. It's been so long, but it's nice that people are still talking about her. I'm sure every single time there's a new movie that they're doing, like [is it] Doomsday? ... it'll come up again.

I understand what she’s talking about. You would think that reporters would focus on questions about recent projects she’s had under her belt. But like Janssen said, it should be a sincere compliment that she’s still recognized for the badass superhero role she played once upon a time.

And like the former model previously said, the X-Men movies helped “set the tone” for the MCU movies that would come later, in seeing everyday people who happened to have superpowers. We’ve got to give Janssen credit for being part of the team that helped jumpstart everything for the superhero genre.

In 2023, Famke Janssen seemed unsure if she’d be up for reprising Jean Grey if given the chance. But when asked earlier this month , however, the Netherlands native said “that whole comic book world” isn’t her world and never was. Maybe she just saw it as a cool project to take on. But at the same time, she’s looking forward to the Phase Six MCU flick.

I see where the talented actress is coming from in that going back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would mean taking part in plenty of sequels and spin-offs that would tie up your career for years. Actors like Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have appeared in the most MCU movies for about a decade of their careers. So it’s understandable if Janssen wants to explore other projects and let a new generation of actors carry the torch.