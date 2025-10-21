Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler Gets Comic Accurate Costume In Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avenger: Doomsday, which will feature a number of superhero teams. That includes the OG stars of the X-Men movies, and now fan art has given Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler an epic, comic-accurate costume.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but fans are hyped about seein so many heroes collide on the big screen. The Doomsday cast announcement revealed that a bunch of X-Men actors are reprising their roles in the multiversal blockbuster. That includes Alan Cumming, who is reprising his role as Nightcrawler for the first time since 2003's X-2. Fan art on Instagram imagines what he might look like in that return, check it out below:

A post shared by Troy Austin (@itoonofficial) A photo posted by on

I mean, how epic is that? Cumming's Kurt Wagner exclusively wore street clothes in the second X-Men movie, so we never got to see him actually suit up. But fans think that'll change in the next Avengers title, especially after Doomsday's wrap gift teased comic-accurate looks for the mutants. But since the movie isn't coming to theaters for more than a year, we might have to wait a long time before seeing the host of The Traitors in full X-Men regalia.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU and X-Men franchise. Plans start at $9.99 a month ($11.99 a month starting October 21, 2025) for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month ($18.99 a month starting October 21, 2025) or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Regardless, the above fan art may help buoy fan excitement while we wait for the first official look at Alan Cumming's return as Nightcrawler. He was one of the most surprising choices to Doomsday, given that he only appeared in one of the X-Men movie previously. Although given his wild popularity thanks to his Emmy-winning work on The Traitors, the timing is definitely great.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

For his part, the Romey and Michelle actor has been pretty loose lipped about his return as Nightcrawler... despite Marvel's notoriously tight security. For instance, Cumming teased a fight with Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards in the movie, although he later admitted he might have been confused. And back in September Cumming revealed he's wrapped his role in the blockbuster. So we'll have to see just how much screentime he gets in the next Avengers movie.

There are a ton of questions about exactly how the X-Men will factor into the story of Doomsday. Most fans think that they'll join the fray in relation to The Marvels' credits scene, which saw Monica Rambeau transported into an alternate universe featuring Kelsey Grammer's Beast. Since the Frasier actor is confirmed to appear in Doomsday, this seems like a logical jumping off point.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2025 movie release list. The pressure is on, but with The Russo Brothers back behind the camera the fandom is hyped to see what comes next.