Black Panther 2’s Namor Actor Describes The ‘Overwhelming’ Experience Suiting Up For The First Time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and landing a role as a beloved comic book character is a dream gig for many. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will feature the debut of Tenoch Huerta’s Namor the Submariner. And the Black Panther 2 actor recently described the “overwhelming” experience suiting up for the first time.

Fans were thrilled last weekend when the first trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released to the masses. We got the first glimpse of returning characters, as well as newcomers like Tenoch Huerta’s Namor. That actor recently spoke to Variety at San Diego Comic-Con, where he explained what it was like wearing his Marvel character’s armor for the first time. In Huerta’s own words,

It's amazing. I mean, everybody pretends to be a superhero or to be part of [these] movies, and then you are part of it. And then you are the superhero, and then you are wearing the costume. It's your skin, your voice, your brain, your talent, your story. It's overwhelming.

That sounds about right. Seeing comic book costumes come to life on the big screen is thrilling for audiences, one can only imagine what it’s like actually suiting up. Tenoch Huerta is seemingly a fan like all of us, which is why it was so exciting to be joining the MCU in a major role. Luckily we won’t have to wait long before the blockbuster sequel hits theaters this fall.

Tenoch Huerta’s comments definitely show how much his upcoming MCU debut means to the 41 year-old actor. Hardcore comic fans have been waiting for Namor to join the the shared universe for years, with theories and rumors beginning thanks to a brief scene featuring Okoye in Avengers: Endgame . Now it’s finally happening, and Huerta looks awesome in the first (wildly popular) trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . As a reminder, you can check it out for yourself below,

This trailer has been watched over 22 million times since its release on YouTube, and Tems’ cover of “No Woman No Cry” has already become a streaming hit. While the first footage was careful not to reveal too much about the upcoming movie’s plot, it seemingly set up Namor as the primary antagonist. War is coming to Wakanda, and it’s seemingly coming from the sea.

Of course, fans are most excited to catch up with the characters of Black Panther 2, and see how the property will continue after the death of Chadwick Boseman. The movie was made in the hopes of honoring the late actor , which Ryan Coogler described as the most difficult task of his professional life . We’ll just have to wait and see who becomes the next Panther: Shuri, Okoye, M’Baku, or someone else.