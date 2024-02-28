Brie Larson Celebrates The Marvels’ Disney+ Release With Behind The Scenes Photos, Including A New Costume For Ms. Marvel

The most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, The Marvels, made its debut on Disney+ earlier this month. Along with that came the newest episode of Assembled, the Disney+ documentary series that takes a look behind the scenes of the various MCU projects. Not to be outdone, Brie Larson herself shared some behind-the-scenes images from the production, which include a look at Captain Marvel flying, and a slightly modified costume for Kamala Khan.

Brie Larson posted on Instagram this week to remind any fans who missed the memo that they can now watch The Marvels on Disney+. While no viewing numbers have been released so far, it will be interesting to see how the movie does streaming, considering The Marvels did not set the box office on fire when it was released last year. Perhaps Brie Larson dropped some fun images from the set as a bit of a way to nudge viewers. Check them out.

While the pictures of Brie Larson wearing a face shield and her Captain Marvel costume certainly bring back a certain type of memory, the second image of Iman Vellani is more interesting. It shows her on the movie’s blue screen set wearing a helmet and gloves which match her superhero costume. But we never actually see Kamala Khan wear in the movie proper.

While the Blu-ray and Digital releases of The Marvels include some deleted scenes, none of them include Kamala Khan in this particular outfit, so it’s unclear where or when it would have come in. Ms. Marvel is wearing the costume she’s given in the middle of the movie, so this setup would have been something in the latter half of the movie that was apparently cut.

We can easily guess that this would have been a scene where Ms. Marvel was in space, but there’s no scene in the back half of the movie where she must travel in space. The finale of the movie takes place on a spaceship, with an open bay into the vastness of space, and we know The Marvels had an alternate ending, so perhaps in that other ending Ms. Marvel was fighting out in space on her own, and needed the helmet to protect herself.

Since the helmet matches the costume, it seems it was part of the new costume she got, so Ms. Marvel does have a helmet as part of that suit. Perhaps we’ll see it in an upcoming Marvel movie like the Young Avengers film teased in The Marvels' ending.