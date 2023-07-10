Brie Larson Is Struggling To Not Pull A Tom Holland And Blurt Out Spoilers Before The Marvels Premieres

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding and growing, as the studio attempts to keep its cards close to the chest prior to each new release. The next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels , which will pair Captain Marvel with two more heroes. Brie Larson will once again take the spotlight in the sequel, although she’s seemingly struggling to not pull a Tom Holland blurt out spoilers before The Marvel premieres. Hey, sometimes secrets are hard to keep.

Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order know how important security is to the shared universe. Fans and MCU actors alike have poked fun at Tom Holland over his penchant for spoiling plot points over the years. But he’s not the only one who struggles with Marvel security , as Brie Larson recently revealed her own struggles with keeping the events of The Marvels under wraps. A clip from The Marvels updates Twitter has started circulating online, where she attempted to tease the movie’s contents without giving anything away. As she put it:

I sure can tell you that it is a film, and I can tell you that those people that you’ve seen, that you talked about, they’re in it. And it will come out.

Doing press for a Marvel movie is no doubt difficult. On top of the long hours that usually come with a press tour, the cast/crew also have to closely guard the secrets of each new project. This was made clear by Brie Larson’s comments, as you could tell how difficult it is to hype up The Marvels without sharing the contents of the MCU sequel. Luckily we only have a few more months of waiting.

While the directors of Avengers: Endgame are still giving Tom Holland guff for his habit of revealing Marvel spoilers, he’s not the only one who struggles with this part of the job. Mark Ruffalo is also known for revealing information too soon, and it seems like Brie Larson is feeling the pressure when it comes to The Marvels. During that same appearance the moderator confirmed that the Captain Marvel sequel would arrive this year, to which the Room actress said:

Yes, thank goodness. Because I can’t keep these secrets any longer. People we gotta get this movie out. … I would just hate to spoil any of it. It would be so wrong.

Talk about dedication. It sounds like Larson is happy that we’re only a few months away from The Marvels, as there is a light at the end of the tunnel related to spoilers. Hopefully we make it to the finish line without any major leaks happening. After all, who doesn’t want to have a full, surprising theatrical experience? Brie Larson is certainly trying her best to make that happen.

The Marvels (Image credit: Marvel, Disney) Director: Nia DaCosta Writer: Megan McDonnell Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik, Zeb Wells Cast: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton. Release Date/Platform: November 10th in theaters.

So far the process of keeping the Captain Marvel sequel’s secrets has been a success. The trailer for The Marvels revealed that the three heroes’ abilities will somehow be linked, leading to all sorts of MCU hilarity as they each try to use their powers. I’m also eager to see what Carol Danvers’ relationship to Monica Rambeau looks like following the events of her first solo movie and the decades that have passed. Additionally, teenage superhero Ms. Marvel is in on the action and will meet her idol during the runtime of the upcoming sequel.