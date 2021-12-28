Bucky Barnes' Most Badass Moments In The MCU (So Far)

Imma be honest - I’m a bit of a simp for Bucky Barnes.

Whether that be because of Sebastian Stan’s great performance or the character itself, there’s no denying that Bucky Barnes has had some badass moments. While there are plenty of upcoming Marvel TV shows , many of the ones that have already come out have been awesome, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, featuring the man we are talking about today.

And, with all these upcoming Marvel movies , including the latest developments on Captain America 4, it has me thinking of Bucky’s most badass moments in the MCU so far. So that’s what we’re going to talk about today.

When Bucky Fights Alongside Steve During World War 2 (Captain America: The First Avenger)

While this is before Bucky was even remotely superpowered in any way, I’ll always love when he was just a soldier in Captain America: The First Avenger. Prior to Steve getting the super soldier serum, he and Bucky were best buds, and even when Steve started getting all the attention post-serum, Bucky still stood by his side and aided him in any way possible.

It’s hard to really pick a specific moment between them that I love. They worked so well together, and seeing Bucky use his sniper skills - which we see very often - this early is always a thrill. Sometimes, all you need is a sharp shooter to keep you entertained.

When Bucky (Who’s The Winter Soldier) Catches Cap’s Shield (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

For fans who hadn’t read the comics, I’m sure that Bucky showing up as the Winter Soldier in Captain America: The Winter Soldier was shocking enough. But, as someone who already knew about the Winter Soldier’s origin story, this was the moment in the movie that stood out to me.

Steve and the Winter Soldier are fighting on the roof after an attack, and when Steve throws his shield at the masked assassin, he catches it instantly before hurling it back at Steve. That entire scene spoke volumes, because it showed that this person had an intense amount of strength to catch that shield - and that he wasn’t someone to be messed around with. Later we find out that it was Bucky, but even without knowing that, the scene is so cool to watch.

That One Knife Scene Between Bucky And Steve (Captain America: The Winter Soldier)

There are plenty of awesome fight sequences in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but the one that always stood out to me is when the Winter Soldier and Steve fight in the streets, while the assassin wields a knife.

It’s even better to watch the behind the scenes of this fight vs. the actual fight in the movie because it shows how much practice went into making that look as realistic as possible. I always loved how quick and nimble the Winter Soldier was with his knife skills, flipping it around and around trying to get a hit. I know that if I even attempted that I’d cut off a finger pretty quickly.

The Car Chase Scene (And When He Mounts That Motorcycle) (Captain America: Civil War)

Ugh, this scene. Until the recent release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, this movie had always been my favorite, even above Endgame, because I loved the dynamic of the heroes. And, this scene was one of my favorites.

As Bucky is trying to escape capture in Bucharest, and Black Panther is chasing him, he takes Steve and the other superhero on a high stakes chase on the highway. When he realizes that running won’t get him anywhere, Bucky straight up reaches out, grabs a motorcycle from a moving cyclist, spins it in the air to straddle it, and takes off.

I mean, how can you not love that scene? And what really makes it is this constant game of cat and mouse between the Bucky and Black Panther. Such a great sequence I would rewatch over and over.

When Bucky Basically 1v1’s Everyone And Nearly Escapes (Captain America: Civil War)

After Bucky, Steve, and T’Challa (the Black Panther) are apprehended by the police, Zemo (someone who has a personal vendetta against the Avengers) impersonates a psychiatrist and uses the words that activate Bucky’s brainwashing, turning him into the full-blown Winter Soldier.

When he’s like this, he basically one-shots everyone when he tries to escape. He fights Iron Man, but beats him. He fights Black Widow, but beats her. He even fights Steve and almost beats him, if not for Steve using his strength to keep the helicopter Bucky was in from flying off. It’s amazing, the strength this man has, and how if it wasn’t for Steve being there at the perfect time, we would have had a very different movie.

When Bucky Fights Iron Man (Captain America: Civil War)

The climax of Captain America: Civil War is the fight between Iron Man and Captain America, but let’s not forget that it started with Iron Man going after Bucky when he found out the Winter Soldier killed his parents - which Steve already knew.

His rage is understandable, and Tony battles it out with Bucky and Steve afterwards, angered at Steve for keeping the secret from him. When it seems like Tony would win, both Bucky and Steve tag-team Iron Man, using the shield against him. When Steve is knocked to the side, Bucky gets the upper hand - so much so that his metal arm almost rips out the Arc reactor in Tony’s chest.

But, Tony is able to stop this by using his thrusters against Bucky, effectively blowing off his metal arm. If not for that, Bucky probably would have killed Tony. And we, again, would have had a whole different movie . It just shows how strong and determined this madman is.

Bucky’s Sick Gun Skills Against Thanos’ Army (Avengers: Infinity War)

While Bucky wasn’t seen that often in Avengers: Infinity War, he was a part of the major fight that took place at the end against Thanos in Wakanda. Using his sick shooting skills, he takes out some aliens easily, blasting them off one shot at a time with his new metal arm from Wakanda.

I mean, who could forget that moment when he teamed up with Rocket, of all people, stepped around in a circle and the two of them shot at hundreds of aliens? That’s something I’ll always remember.

Bucky (And Sam) Fight Against The Flag Smashers On The Vans (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier focused on both Sam and Buck y as they learned to grow and live in a world without Steve Rogers. Together, they take on the Flag Smashers, an anti-nationalist group who wanted the world to return to how it was after the Blip .

One of Sam and Bucky's (especially) best moments was that truck scene where they were trying to stop the super-soldier powered anti-nationalists from stealing a shipment of medicine.

The whole group has had the super soldier serum, so Bucky and Sam are overpowered at some point, but no one can deny that they were fighting like badasses alongside each other. I still remember when Bucky somehow held onto the truck even though his body was practically dragging on the road. I couldn’t turn away from the TV.

Bucky (And Sam) Fight John Walker (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)

Let me tell you, I am so happy that Sam Wilson is going to be the next Captain America, because John Walker was a mess in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And, his fight against Bucky and Sam was therapeutic as all hell to watch.

After John Walker quite violently kills one of the Flag Smashers in the public eye when they kill his dear friend, he runs off, but Bucky and Sam follow him and demand the shield back. The two then have to fight Walker, and the altercation even breaks Sam’s Falcon suit. But Bucky, using his strength to overpower Walker, breaks the man’s arm.

With Walker weakened due to his fracture, Bucky is able to take the shield back. It almost feels like a full-circle moment, considering he was with Steve when he first got the shield - and now, he hands it off to Sam , which means even more near the end of the series when Sam fully accepts being Captain America. It’s so badass.

Bucky Barnes is most certainly going to return in the MCU - so I’m sure this list will only grow. For now, I’m going to re-watch Captain America: Civil War for the umpteenth time.