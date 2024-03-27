After Cameos In The Marvels And Doctor Strange 2, Lashana Lynch Addresses MCU Future

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know the studio has a penchant for big twists, especially related to its post-credits scenes. Case in point: The Marvels' credits scene, which featured a cameo from Lashana Lynch as Binary. And after surprise appearances in both that movie and Doctor Strange 2, Lynch addressed her future in the MCU.

Lashana Lynch made her shared universe debut in Captain Marvel, before her surprise cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and (of course) The Marvels. The latter seemed to tease big things including the X-Men's long-awaited entrance into the MCU, and fans are wondering if Lynch will appear in upcoming Marvel movies. She recently spoke to ScreenRant about her ongoing role in the franchise, offering:

I mean, even that sentence, I’m like, 'Am I? That’s not a sentence that’s been put to me at all; we’ve not had a conversation about that. I dipped in for, I think a day. I think I had one day on that film which is wild for it to be so impactful. I was there for a day because I was on Matilda at the time, so that’s wild. I don’t know. I don’t know. I used to find it a little bit of a hindrance to not know as I like to know what’s coming and plan, but I love now that I don’t know. I love that I didn’t know that was happening. That’s something that came across time as a slow plan. Well, for me, anyway. They probably had it planned the whole time.

There you have it. It sounds like even the actress herself is surprised at the way she keeps appearing in the MCU. It might not have taken long for her to film her The Marvels appearance, but it definitely made an impact. And she was just as surprised as fans, given how tight Marvel security is.

The Woman King actress' comments about being relatively clueless echo what other MCU actors have said in the past. For instance, Elizebeth Olsen has maintained that she doesn't know about her Marvel future, and if she'll be back as the Scarlet Witch following the ending of Doctor Strange 2.

Later in the same interview, Lashana Lynch addressed her possible return to the MCU, offering:

I genuinely don’t know what’s next, but I think with where the franchise is going, it’s naturally going to be exciting. And I’m excited to see where it goes next.

While she's in the dark, it seems like an inevitability that Lynch will pop up again following The Marvels. Not only are the X-Men expected to finally join the MCU, and her character Binary will presumably help to bridge this gap. She's also playing a variant of Monica's mother Maria, so there's an emotional story to be told there. Although it's rumored that The Marvels won't get a sequel, so there's still plenty of questions.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26th.