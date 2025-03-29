Marvel Fans Have Some Thoughts About Channing Tatum's Gambit Return (And I Totally Hear Them)

Dear friends and readers, in case you haven’t heard by now, Gambit will return in Avengers: Doomsday. Throughout the memes and the reactions flooding the 2025 movie schedule airwaves, the recent Doomsday casting announcement has made a name for itself.

Showing off Channing Tatum and a bunch of other cast members immortalized on the backs of director’s chairs, Marvel fans have not been shy about how they feel when it comes to the results. And when it comes to Gambit’s revival, I can see where some of these folks are coming from, which also brings up an even bigger question about the Avengers' future.

Channing Tatum’s Gambit Is A Bit Of A Mixed Bag For MCU Fans

Next year's upcoming Marvel movie continues to hold court in the cultural conversation, and Reddit brings us the latest sampling of what the True Believers in the room are thinking. As far as Tatum’s Remy LeBeau goes, this is only part of the overall conversation to be had:

“We'll see - i think it worked for deadpool. I'm not convinced it'll work for something like this and hope gambit doesn't just get reduced to a comedy character with a goofy accent.” - SlyyKozlov

“I really hope they update the Gambit look and accent. The Deadpool and Wolverine movie was great for callback reference but... let's give it a once over for the more serious Avengers movies”. - el-otro

“They remember what happened there that day.” - DonutDaniel

“I can't tell anymore which ones are real and which ones are fake. Either way, with this many names you know this is really just going to be the Avengers assemble moment like in Endgame where they show everyone, they rush towards Thanos, and then the main 8ish characters do all the fighting.” - timbasile

“I can just imagine he and James Marsden sharing a scene together.” - trentjpruitt97

Debuting in last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Channing Tatum’s Gambit was the realization of a dream long held by the Blink Twice actor. Seeing it actually happen was rewarding, but in the context of director Shawn Levy’s MCU record breaker, it was definitely more of a punchline.

Anyone who doubts that should really revisit that picture through their Disney+ subscription , with special attention paid to that accent and the meme-making lines referenced above.

Those criticisms aside, I don’t think what we know about Avengers: Doomsday would suggest that Gambit’s inclusion would simply be a reprise that plays the hits. A Reddit user above mentioned anticipating scenes between Channing Tatum’s Gambit and one of the several returning OG X-Men cast members, James “Cyclops” Marsden, and that’s something I’m kind of pumped to see happen.

Gambit’s Return Highlights Another Potential Challenge For Avengers: Doomsday’s Tone

However, there is one matter that complicates things when it comes to the tone of either Avengers: Doomsday or its 2027 follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. Despite Ryan Reynolds not being presented as one of Doomsday’s cast members, that viral Thor crying scene from Deadpool & Wolverine needs to be explained - and one of these two films could be where we get an answer.

With Deadpool potentially on the board, the same sort of tonal concerns people have with Gambit are going to be even more of an issue. Will Wade Wilson’s wit be watered down for PG-13? If Channing Tatum plays it more seriously, will Ryan Reynolds also have that expectation? And could Deadpool be the one to drop the first Avengers-movie F-bomb?

Maybe that’s why he’s crying - proud that he’s broken another MCU taboo for his loving public. We may have to wait for those answers for some time, but we won’t have to wait as long for Channing Tatum’s Gambit to return. With Avengers: Doomsday debuting on May 1, 2026, it’ll be a day to remember - no matter if the reaction is one of jubilant joy or incredible infamy.