Chris Hemsworth Reacts To Thor Footage In Deadpool And Wolverine

The Marvel Cinematic Universe became a well-oiled machine over the last decade and change, releasing both movies and live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Deadpool & Wolverine, which looks like it's going to be a totally wild ride. There are countless rumors about the blockbuster, and Chris Hemsworth just reacted to Thor footage appearing in the marketing.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, so there are countless theories and rumors swirling around online. Deadpool & Wolverine debuted footage at CinemaCon, which included reworked footage from previous movies that Wade Wilson was added to. That includes some moments from Thor: The Dark World, and in a clip circulating on Twitter, Hemsworth was asked his reaction to being included in the threequel's marketing. When asked if he knew about Thor's connection to the blockbuster, he said:

I didn't. Am I in there? It's really cool. You don't forget like 'Oh cool, I'm part of the team and they're still talking about me when I'm not in it.' That whole world is really cool to be a part of. What make sit all really cool is the interconnected nature of it.

There you have it. Sounds like Hemsworth didn't anticipate any Thor footage being used to promote Deadpool & Wolverine. But he loves to be included in the shared universe... even if it's a surprise. We'll just have to what actors actually make up the Deadpool 3 cast list when it finally hits theaters.

Those of us who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have not-so-patiently been waiting for characters like Deadpool, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four to join in on the fun. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for this, and fans are hyped for Ryan Reynolds' foul-mouthed character to finally get in on the fun.

Marvel security is notoriously tight, so it's unclear exactly what is going to go down when Deadpool 3 finally hits theaters. Fans are psyched to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud to play out on the big screen, but exactly what characters will pop up throughout its runtime remains to be seen. Perhaps Chris Hemsworth has a bigger role than we thought. You can watch the Extraction actor react to the news about Deadpool & Wolverine below:

Chris Hemsworth didn't know about Thor showing up in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailers (or the movie at all, really)! pic.twitter.com/uBNveREKTbMay 11, 2024

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine showed that Loki's Time Variance Authority is involved, and that it will indeed be a multiversal adventure. As such, it feels like just about any character might pop up, and there are rumors about a number of actors including Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, Famke Janssen, and more. And with Thor appearing at the CinemaCon footage, we'll have to see how the God of Thunder factors into the movie.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.